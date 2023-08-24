Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the year award

InReach Group based in Crownhill Milton Keynes are proud to announce that the young sixteen year old racing talent Will Macintyre has been shortlisted for the Aston Martin Autosport young driver of the year award.

InReach who supply Professional print, IT infrastructure and Communications systems, have been supplying Milton Keynes and uk wide since 1998.

The support that InReach provides Will Macintyre ensures that he is able to race in the Rokit British F4 Championships whilst in his rookie year he is leading the championships. Coming into the penultimate round Will says " I am delighted to announce that i have been nominated for the Aston Martin Autosport young driver of the year award. Its an honour to be nominated for such a prestigious award with such a high calibre of previous winners"