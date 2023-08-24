News you can trust since 1981
Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the year award

Contender revealed for 2023 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young driver of the year award is supported and sponsored by local Milton Keynes Company.
By Sian MacintyreContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read

InReach Group based in Crownhill Milton Keynes are proud to announce that the young sixteen year old racing talent Will Macintyre has been shortlisted for the Aston Martin Autosport young driver of the year award.

InReach who supply Professional print, IT infrastructure and Communications systems, have been supplying Milton Keynes and uk wide since 1998.

The support that InReach provides Will Macintyre ensures that he is able to race in the Rokit British F4 Championships whilst in his rookie year he is leading the championships. Coming into the penultimate round Will says " I am delighted to announce that i have been nominated for the Aston Martin Autosport young driver of the year award. Its an honour to be nominated for such a prestigious award with such a high calibre of previous winners"

InReach say "We are proud to be involved with Will as his sponsors, he shows determination and a unmistakeable desire to win as one of the youngestcompetitors. We all at InReach enjoy attending the race events around the country as a thrilling day out."

