Athletes brave sub-zero temps in MK Winter Half Marathon
The latet rom Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club
More than 1,300 athletes braved the cold on Sunday as they took on the Milton Keynes Winter Half Maraton.
An impressive 1,319 runners finished the annual run in sub-zero temperatures around the Milton Keynes redway system, starting and finishing near Willen Lake.
Advertisement
Graham Rush a stalwart runner from Leeds City AC was a very comfortable winner with a time of 67.43, six minutes clear of the second runner.
First back for Milton Keynes was Steve Tuttle in fourth place in 74:16. There were not many personal bests due to the very cold weather. Ian Van Lokven was the first M60 to finish (87.29) while John Skelton’s win in the M70 category (93.44) ranks him seventh in the UK in his age group this year.
Other MMKAC finishers were James Barclay, 29th/84.06),Gareth Warren, 60th/88.08, Ed Williamson 78th/91.13, Steve Martin 88th/92.08, Linsey Ryall was 3rd F40 lady/96.39. James Down placed 170th/99.45, Steven Coomber 177thth/100.31, Suzanne Anderegg placed 6th F50 lady/107.40, Eduardo Usteran 283rd/107.40 and Peter Tye 428th/117.13.