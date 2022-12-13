Athletes brave sub-zero temps in MK Winter Half Marathon

More than 1,300 athletes braved the cold on Sunday as they took on the Milton Keynes Winter Half Maraton.

An impressive 1,319 runners finished the annual run in sub-zero temperatures around the Milton Keynes redway system, starting and finishing near Willen Lake.

Advertisement

Graham Rush a stalwart runner from Leeds City AC was a very comfortable winner with a time of 67.43, six minutes clear of the second runner.

First back for Milton Keynes was Steve Tuttle in fourth place in 74:16. There were not many personal bests due to the very cold weather. Ian Van Lokven was the first M60 to finish (87.29) while John Skelton’s win in the M70 category (93.44) ranks him seventh in the UK in his age group this year.