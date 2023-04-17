News you can trust since 1981
Athletes pay tribute to coach Jack in Memorial Throws Meeting

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read

There was a good turnout and a sprinkling of personal bests at the Jack Kee Memorial Throws Meeting – held at Stantonbury.

Many of the younger athletes whom Jack had coached where there to compete and pay their respects to Jack.

The club have a memorial seat in his name located adjacent to the throwing area.

