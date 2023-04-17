Athletes pay tribute to coach Jack in Memorial Throws Meeting
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
There was a good turnout and a sprinkling of personal bests at the Jack Kee Memorial Throws Meeting – held at Stantonbury.
Many of the younger athletes whom Jack had coached where there to compete and pay their respects to Jack.
The club have a memorial seat in his name located adjacent to the throwing area.