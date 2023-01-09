News you can trust since 1981
Athletes sweep the podium at Cross Country Championships

The latest news from Marshall Milton Keynes Athletic Club

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The combined Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire Cross Country Championships were held at Ampthill Park on a windy day when the forecast rain held off.

There were Buckinghamshire  titles for Jacque Smith (M13), Katie Webb (F15) and Alex Salifu (M11).

The U15 girls squad

Pride of place must go to the MK U15 Girls, 17 of whom ran in their age group comprising  31 athletes. And MK claimed a clean sweep of the podium places, with Katie Webb crossing the line first, Sophia Chapman second and Lauren Webb third.

For good measure, Orla Enright placed sixth, Elsie Jacobs seventh and Kaitlin Baitson eighth.

