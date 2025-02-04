Audi consider Milton Keynes as base of operations ahead of F1 project

The German manufacturer will join the F1 grid formally next season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incoming manufacturer Audi have admitted they are considering setting up their UK base of operations in Milton Keynes ahead of their arrival in F1 next season.

The German giants are currently gradually taking over the existing Sauber team, with their involvement in the Swiss squad increasing year on year. From 2026 however, it will be considered a full Audi factory operation when the sport’s new technical regulations take hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, only Sauber and Ferrari are based entirely outside of the UK, and typically in the surrounding areas of Silverstone in Northamptonshire, known as motorsport valley. Red Bull Racing already has a huge campus of buildings at Tilbrook to run their world championship winning team, having gradually expanded from their modest building originally built and home to Stewart GP back in the late 1990s.

Audi bosses have confirmed they will remain at Sauber’s Hinwil for the time being, with their engine department at Neuberg an der Donau in Bavaria in Germany.

However, they are also “evaluating potential locations within 'motorsport valley', including Bicester, Silverstone, and Milton Keynes,” adding Audi said it aimed to have the UK technical centre "operational by summer 2025.”

Team boss Mattia Binnotto said: “Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world's most dynamic motorsport ecosystems.

“Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil, Neuburg, and the UK, driving innovation and performance.”