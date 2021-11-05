Ayodele and Jones top the charts for Marshall Milton Keynes

Daniel Ayodele

Marshall Milton Keynes AC have two young athletes who are ranked top in the UK track field rankings for 2021.

Both in the under 15 age group, Daniel Ayodele leads the long jump with a best of 6.62m whilst Ayesha Jones heads the javelin with a best throw of 46.51m. And also club records.

There are a number of athletes in the top echelons including Laura Zailor (3rd/1.90m) and Kayleigh Presswell (12th/63.15m) in the senior women, Ethan Wiltshire 4th in the M20 100m (10.33) and in the U20 women both placed 4th - Lara Moffat (53.06m/hammer) and Eva Durand (44.54m/javelin). Moving to the under 17 rankings we have Joseph Taylor 10th (56.98m) with the javelin whilst all-rounder Hayley Diamond is ranked in seven events, best of which is the shot (10th/13.46m).

Ayesha Jones

Apart from Daniel and Ayesha mentioned above in the under 15 events, we have Ayomide Fatoki, 3rd/100m/11.07 and 8th/200m22.97, Isaiah Phillip, 3rd shot(14.90m and then D’mitri Varlack 4th in both long jump(6.38m) and triple jump (12.25m).