Big win for Marshall Milton Keynes in Chiltern Cross-Country League
Luton hosted the third Chiltern Cross-Country League match and with 70 athletes turning out for Marshall Milton Keynes AC, the club pulled off a big overall win over Chiltern Harriers and Bedford & County to finish just 34 points behind Chiltern Harriers with two rounds left.
There were some fine individual performances, with Jacque Smith maintaining his unbeaten record in the M13 Boys race, Elle Roche and Alice Seddon second and third in the Senior Women’s race, and Millie Freeland second in the F20 Women’s race.
The senior men packed their ten scoring athletes in the first 51 finishers to finish second behind Bedford and retain their overall lead after three rounds, while the strongest senior women’s team of the winter, with five in 14 and six in 37, won their event and lie just 34 points behind Chiltern Harriers after three rounds.
There were wins for the U11 and U13 Girls Teams, with second places for the U13 Boys, U17 Men, U20 Women and U15 Girls.