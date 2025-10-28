Bletchley chop down Leicester Forest to progress into last 16 of the Cup

A spot in the last 16 awaits Bletchley after their victory

Bletchley powered their way into the last 16 of the Counties 1 Cup on Saturday with a comprehensive 39-19 win over Leicester Forest at Manor Fields.

In front of a packed home terrace, it took Bletchley just two minutes to open the scoring, courtesy of hooker Matty Ross, who was driven over from a well-constructed lineout maul following a penalty kicked to touch. Vice-captain and fly half Cameron Watkins added the conversion to make it 7–0.

Leicester Forest responded with a converted try on 12 minutes to level the score at 7–7, before Watkins nudged Bletchley back ahead with a penalty from the 22-metre line at 22 minutes, making it 10–7.

Forest then struck their second try on 28 minutes, spinning quickly to the wide channel off a maul. The conversion was missed, but Forest moved ahead 12–10.

During the first half, flanker Jack Needham - who had been working tirelessly around the breakdown - was forced from the field with a knee injury requiring hospital treatment. Everyone at the club wishes him a full and speedy recovery. Replacement back rower Ed Findlay entered the game and made an immediate impact defensively.

Bletchley regained momentum on 37 minutes when flanker Archie Barrett finished a driving maul from another well-placed kick to touch. As Watkins began his run-up, the wind blew the ball from the tee - with Forest charging and the travelling fans cheering, Watkins reacted instantly and struck a long, powerful drop-goal conversion to make it 17–12, a moment that drew a huge roar from the crowd.

Watkins then added a penalty on 40 minutes, struck confidently from the 10-metre line, extending the lead to 20–12 at half-time.

Leicester Forest came out strongly after the interval and on 44 minutes drove Bletchley backwards from a scrum, grounding through heavy pressure and converting to close the gap to 20–19.

With 17 minutes to go, Watkins sent a cross-field kick into the in-goal area where full back Kyle Gibbings rose above his opposite man to score near the far touchline. Watkins converted to extend the lead to 27–19, with Gibbings’ strong defensive reads and calmness under pressure earning him man of the match.

Discipline was tested in the final quarter, with inside centre Elliott Hales shown yellow at 58 minutes for an attempted intercept, and prop Wade Twiselton on 68 minutes for repeated scrum infringements. Leicester’s scrum remained a threat, but Bletchley adapted well to stabilise the contest.

From a scrum on 73 minutes on Leicester’s 5-metre line, number 8 and captain Hugo Govett picked from the base and bulldozed through contact to score. Watkins converted to make it 34–19.

Then on 77 minutes, scrum half Jack Sharp spotted a gap from the base and danced around defenders to add Bletchley’s final try to seal the emphatic victory.

Bletchley are back in cup action on Saturday when they play Northampton BBOB in the first round of the Lewis Shield at Manor Fields on Friday November 1.