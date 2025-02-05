Bletchley continue winning run with home triumph over Bicester

Bletchley continued their good run of form

A packed Manor Fields did not leave disappointed as Bletchley looking in convincing form against Bicester on Saturday, running out 24-7 winners.

The atmosphere was electric, and the home side wasted no time in showcasing their intent. The match started with high intensity, and just 10 minutes in, Bletchley made their first mark on the scoreboard. From a lineout deep in Bicester’s 22, hooker Tom Perkins found captain Hugo Govett, and the pack quickly set up a driving maul. The Bletchley forwards powered their way over the line, with Perkins claiming the try. The conversion drifted wide, but the home side had a well-deserved 5-0 lead.

Bletchley’s aggression at the breakdown, particularly Bayley Richards and Olie Comery, ensured quick, clean ball and turnovers, keeping Bicester under constant pressure. It was from a turnover that Bletchley were able to capitalise on another opportunity: a penalty awarded for holding on was kicked into the Bicester 22 by fly-half Cameron Watkins. The ensuing lineout saw second row Alex Inglis gather the ball, and another driving maul surged forward with the same devastating power. Perkins dotted down for his second try of the afternoon, and with Watkins adding the conversion, the score moved to 12-0 in Bletchley’s favour.

As the first half wore on, the home side’s defence was relentless. Winger John “Frenchie” Waite was everywhere, chopping down Bicester runners and Richards continued causing havoc at the breakdown, winning more turnovers and creating further chances for his team. Superb interlink of play between Govett, Murray, and Perkins, see Bletchley make their way back into the Bicester 22. The ball was then worked wide, and centre Matt Dennis bulldozed his way over in the corner for another well-deserved try. Watkins’ conversion attempt was unsuccessful, but the scoreline was now 17-0 as the half-time whistle blew.

The crowd’s support spurred the Bletchley replacements into action after the break. Fullback Ben Ruoss and prop Aaron Fitzgerald carried with determination, gaining valuable yards and maintaining defensive pressure. It wasn’t long before Bletchley added to their lead, with a scrum on the Bicester 5-meter line. Govett picked from the base and, after drawing in the defenders, offloaded to flanker Finn Hague, who powered over for the bonus point try. Watkins slotted the conversion, pushing the lead to a comfortable 24-0.

Bicester, however, refused to lie down and fought back fiercely. With a final surge, they managed to break into the Bletchley 22 and were awarded a penalty just meters from the line. They kicked to the corner and, after winning the lineout, formed a maul that marched Bletchley back over their own try line, with the ball eventually grounded for a well-earned score. The conversion was successful, making the final score 24-7