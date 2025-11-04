Bletchley cruise into Lewis Shield quarter-finals with win over BBOB

Bletchley are two games from reaching the final

The Lewis Shield quarter-finals await for Bletchley after a composed, physical and disciplined performance saw them beat Northampton BBOB 45-24 on Saturday.

With a strong home crowd behind them, Bletchley started brightly, taking the lead after just five minutes when outside centre Elliott Hales broke the defensive line to score under the posts. Fly half Cameron Watkins converted to make it 7-0.

Bletchley extended their lead on 21 minutes when wing Tom Ludovico finished neatly in the corner after sustained forward pressure. Watkins was again on target to make it 14-0.

Just two minutes later, in his retirement match, full-back Alistair McKinnell marked the occasion in style - collecting a well-timed pass from Ludovico and sprinting in from the 22-metre line to score. Watkins converted to extend the lead to 21-0.

BBOB hit back before the break with a converted try at 39 minutes, closing the gap to 21-7 at half-time.

The visitors began the second half with intent, adding tries at 45 and 50 minutes, converting the latter to pull back to 21-19.

Bletchley regrouped quickly and crossed the line just a minute later when flanker Joe Mundy finished a superb team move created by prop Josh Sprules. Watkins converted to make it 28-19.

Momentum built again for the hosts. On 65 minutes, prop Tom Goy forced his way over after multiple phases to extend the lead to 33–19, before Hales crossed for his second try five minutes later following another strong midfield surge to make it 38-19.

On 76 minutes, wing Dean Williams sealed the result, finishing a flowing attack on the right flank. Watkins slotted his sixth conversion to make it 45–19.

BBOB managed a late consolation at 80 minutes, leaving the final score 45-24.

Throughout the contest, inside centre John Waite impressed on both sides of the ball, combining powerful defensive tackles with direct, intelligent running lines. Hales and Waite formed an effective partnership that created several key breaks, while McKinnell, playing out his final match for the club after over two decades, showed composure and quality throughout - including his memorable long-range try.