Bletchley finish pre-season with commanding win over Stockwood

Bletchley claimed a comprehensive pre-season win over Stockwood under the lights of Manor Fields on Friday night.

The hosts won by 47-17, with tries from Kai Fagan (x2), Alex Easton, Cameron Watkins, Joshua Ustaran-Anderegg, Elliot Hales and Callum Hudson, with Watkins expertly executing the kicking duties.

The Man of the Match was awarded to Kai Fagan for a commanding performance on the wing.

Next week the 1st XV play their first league game at home to Grove on Saturday September 7 and the 2nd XV travel away to St Neots.