Bletchley hit triple figures in crushing win over Northampton Heathens

It was a dominant display from Bletchley as they went through in the Lewis Shield

Bletchley ran in a stunning 18 tries as they held nothing back in their 114-0 win over Northampton Heathens to progress to the next round of the Lewis Shield.

Coming off a narrow win against Bicester the previous weekend, Bletchley entered the match determined to showcase their true potential—and from the outset, they did just that.

From the first whistle, Bletchley imposed themselves on the game, scoring a series of rapid tries that quickly left the hosts reeling.

By half-time, the scoreboard read 69-0, reflecting Bletchley’s relentless pace and clinical finishing. Jordan Murray ran in a hat-trick of tries, with Rohan Sharrock claiming a brace, while there were one apiece for Elliot Hales, Joe Mundy, Cameron Watkins - who also kicked eight of 11 conversions - Alex Easton, Hugo Govett and Alastair McKinnell.

In the second half, Bletchley maintained their structure and pressure, pushing forward with a disciplined approach that continued to overwhelm Northampton Heathens. Despite the scoreline, the Heathens maintained their efforts and showed resilience, particularly in the scrum, but were unable to stem the flow of Bletchley’s attack.

Hales completed his hat-trick with a couple of tries in the second-half, Murray got his fourth of the game while John Waite and Pete Denton also got on the scoresheet, while Easton and Sharrock added to their totals too. Watkins and Phil Harmen kicked between the posts, with Wade Allen named man of the match.

Bletchley will return to league action on Friday night with a home game against local rivals Buckingham RUFC, kicking off at 7:45 pm.

Neighbours claim victory over Bletchley 2nds

In a hard-fought encounter, Bletchley 2nds suffered a tough 54-14 loss against Leighton Buzzard 2nds.

Despite the final score, the match offered moments of strong play from both sides, with Bletchley getting on the board first through a well-executed team move that showcased their early energy and cohesion.

The first-half was competitive, with each team enjoying good passages of play. Both sides brought a blend of youth and experience, which made for a lively contest. However, similar to previous weeks, injuries and overall fitness took their toll on Bletchley, and they began to lose momentum.

Missed tackles became an issue, and Leighton Buzzard’s younger backs capitalized with several line breaks, gradually pulling the scoreline out of Bletchley’s reach.

Leighton Buzzard earned a well-deserved win, demonstrating clinical finishing and strong teamwork, but both teams enjoyed the afternoon and took away positives from the game.

Head Coach Paul Allen reflected on the match said: “I wanted to be with the 2’s today as it’s important all of our coaches work with all the senior players at the club. For 35 minutes we were really in the game, but we ran out of steam, and Leighton took their opportunities.”

The Grange Man of the Match went to veteran Dave Latham.

Bletchley 2nd will look to build on their positives as they prepare for the next league encounter on Saturday as they welcome Bedford Swifts to Manor Fields.