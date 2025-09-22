Bletchley progress in Cup after battling win over Vipers

It was a hard-fought battle at Manor Fields

A battle of attrition saw Bletchley come out on top in a low-scorer against Vipers to progress to the next round of the Counties 1 Championship Cup.

Bletchley got off to the perfect start. Barely three minutes in, Vipers’ defence cracked under pressure with a deliberate knock-on, earning a yellow card for them. Fly-half Cam Watkins punished the infringement from the tee, coolly putting Bletchley 3–0 ahead. It was an early statement, and one that set the tone for a fierce contest.

The remainder of the half was a war of attrition. Both packs thundered into each other, with collisions that echoed around the pitch. Vipers fought to claw their way back into the game, but Bletchley kept their composure, soaking up pressure and steadily working the ball upfield.

With five mintues to go in the first-half, another Vipers penalty offered Watkins a chance to extend the lead – and he obliged, making it 6–0. at the break.

The second-half saw the defining moment of the game arrive early. Just five minutes after the restart, a Bletchley lineout turned scrappy after Vipers fumbled the ball inside their own 22. The loose ball was seized upon by Bletchley hooker Matty Ross, who reacted fastest and crashed over for the only try of the game to take the lead to 11-0.

At 54 minutes, Vipers continued to bombard the Bletchley defence, and were reworded for their efforts with a penalty kick that reduced the deficit to 11-3. But their efforts were hampered by a second yellow card as frustration crept in, Vipers were reduced to 14.

One of the standout moments of the afternoon came with the introduction of Stuart Tomkinson, making his 1st XV debut at the age of 52. Coming on as as front-row replacement, Tomkinson immediately added solidity to the scrums, put in some thunderous tackles, and proved that it’s not all about the young players – experience and determination still count in Cup Rugby.

Bletchley, meanwhile, held their nerve. The defensive display was immense – Bletchley Captain Hugo Govett leading the charge with dominant tackling that epitomised the team’s determination. He was joined by the tireless efforts of James Manktelow, Scott Aspinall and Elliott Hales, whose collective commitment ensured that Vipers never came close to crossing the whitewash.

The win books Bletchley’s place in the last 32 of the Counties 1 Championship Cup, with the next round scheduled for Saturday October 25.