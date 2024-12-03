Bletchley suffer defeat to table-topping Oxford Harlequins

Bletchley’s Kundi Kunyarimwe securing the high ball (Pic: Gavin Osborne Sports Photography) | Gavin Osborne Sports Photography

It was a tough afternoon for Bletchley against the table-toppers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

League leaders Oxford Harlequins 2nds left Manor Fields victorious on Saturday as they proved too much for Bletchley, winning 48-21 in a lively encounter.

The home side made an energetic start, with the forwards, led by Hugo Govett, setting the tone early and providing quality ball for the backs. This aggressive play saw Bletchley establish themselves deep in the Oxford 22. However, a turnover at the breakdown allowed Oxford to counterattack with a chip over the defence, leading to a close-footrace that ended with the visitors scoring the opening try. A missed conversion left the score at 5-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bletchley quickly responded, showcasing determination and grit. Strong carries from Center Elliot Hales and second-rower Kai Fagan pushed Bletchley back into the Oxford half. A well-worked move through the backs allowed centre Elliot Hales to weave through the defence and touch down, levelling the scores. Kyle Gibbings added the extras to put Bletchley ahead 7-5.

Bletchley’s momentum continued, and their defensive line held firm against Oxford’s attacks. However, some missed opportunities to find touch from penalties allowed the visitors to capitalise with deadly counterattacks, running in multiple tries to secure a commanding 29-7 lead at half-time.

The second half began with Bletchley determined to fight back. A lineout win saw substitute Kundi Kunyarimwe announce his arrival in emphatic style, breaking through the Oxford defence with a powerful carry. Quick ball from Ben Ruoss set up Hales, who fended off the fullback to score his second try of the game. Gibbings converted, narrowing the deficit to 29-14.

Bletchley refused to back down, with Alex Easton and Josh Ustaran-Anderegg continuing to test Oxford’s defensive structure. A high tackle on a Bletchley player resulted in a yellow card for Oxford, reducing them to 14 men. Sensing an opportunity, captain Govett took a tap penalty from just outside the 5m line and powered his way through the defence to score. Another successful conversion by Gibbings brought the score to 29-21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just as Bletchley seemed poised for a comeback, ill-discipline saw them reduced to 14 players. Oxford took full advantage of the extra man, exploiting space out wide to run in two more tries, one of which was converted, extending their lead to 41-21.

Bletchley continued to press for a bonus-point fourth try but could not break through. Instead, it was Oxford who had the final say, crossing the line once more before full-time to seal the victory at 48-21.