Bletchley's strong start continues with win over Bracknell

Bletchley made it two wins from two in the league with a commanding 39-22 victory over Bracknell, powered by a dominant display in the scrums and a man-of-the-match performance from hooker Joshua Sprules.

The home side started brightly, with their forward pack immediately putting Bracknell under pressure. Bletchley's first try came courtesy of Joshua Bradley, who bulldozed through the middle of Bracknell’s defence to score. Although the conversion was missed, Cameron Watkins, captaining the side, added a successful penalty shortly after, extending the lead to 8-0.

Bracknell, however, hit back through their fleet-footed winger, who broke free to score a well-taken try, which was then converted, cutting the deficit to 8-7. They added to the pressure with a penalty, edging them ahead 10-8, and forcing Bletchley to work hard to keep control of possession.

Undeterred, Bletchley responded with a superb try from Kyle Gibbings, who evaded the Bracknell defence to touch down in the corner. Though the conversion was missed, Bletchley regained the lead at 13-10. Shortly after the break, Glen White powered through for another score, which was successfully converted, taking the score to 20-10.

Bletchley's momentum continued when a quick-thinking tap-and-go from Waide caught the Bracknell defence off guard, with Watkins adding the extras to make it 27-10. However, a lapse in concentration from Bletchley allowed Bracknell to cross the whitewash twice, bringing the score to 27-22, and threatening a late comeback.

But Bletchley’s forwards, led by the indomitable Joshua Sprules, reasserted their control. Sprules capitalised on a well-driven maul to score, giving his side crucial breathing room. Glen White then capped off a strong individual performance with a second try from close range, sealing the win. The final whistle blew with Bletchley victorious at 39-22.

With two bonus-point wins in as many games, Bletchley are off to a flying start in the league. Their dominance in the scrum and strong all-round play, especially from Sprules and captain Watkins, were key to securing another well-earned victory.

Bletchley 2nds narrowly beaten

With the side ably led by their new captain, Alastair McKinnell, Bletchley 2nds showed some real flare in attack, but came out on the wrong side of the 32-27 scoreline against Stockwood Park.

Bletchley tries came from Alastair McKinnell (5pts), Elliot Davey-Turner (10pts), Kelvin Rudkin (5pts), Eoin Tomlinson (5pts) with Rudkin kicking the other two. The Grange Man of The Match was awarded to Bletchley skipper Alastair McKinnnell for his outstanding performance.

Next Saturday, Bletchley 1XV are away to Chinnor III whilst Bletchley 2XV travel to Bedford to take on Kempston. Both games are set for a 3pm KO.