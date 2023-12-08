Breakers aim to tame the Bears in final home game of the year

A look ahead to MK Breakers' final home game of the year this Saturday

Basketball

MK Breakers host their final home match of 2023 this Saturday as they welcome Brighton Bears to Bletchley Leisure Centre in their latest NBL Division 2 outing.

The team are raring to go after the disappointment of last weekend’s cancelled games.

The Breakers enter the clash in impressive form having won each of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions. The Breakers have also scored over 100 points in seven of the aforementioned 10 games.

Brighton Bears, meanwhile, have also been on a good run of form heading into the tie, having won their last three games over NASSA, London Stars and Oaklands Wolves respectively. They currently occupy sixth in the NBL Division 2 Table, but are just two points behind third place.

Tomas De Jesus will certainly be one of the danger men for the Bears, he’s currently averaging 17.3 Points per Game and 4.9 Assist per Game - leading the stats in both categories for Brighton.

Jordan Spencer, meanwhile, leads the scoring for the Breakers with an average Points per Game of 15.4, with Dante Langley (13.3) following closely behind. Spencer also leads the charts on both average assists (9.4) and average steals (2.4).