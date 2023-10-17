Breakers avoid Cobras’ bite to bounce back to winning ways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Breakers returned to NBL Division 2 action on Saturday afternoon as they overcame Cobham Cobras 94-73 in an enthralling clash.

Looking to bounce back from their first ever league defeat last week, starting five Jordan Spencer, Andre Arissol, Blayne Freckleton, Mike New Jr and Luke Gregory took to the floor and were dominant from the off.

Breakers raced off to and 8-0 lead inside just two minutes, Freckleton netted Breakers first points of the game with his three-pointer before Jordan Spencer converted one of his own from beyond the arc. Luke Gregory then scored his first points of the afternoon in a dominant opening few minutes.

Cobras reduced the deficit to four points, before Dante Langley and Jordan Spencer’s second three of the evening pushed Breakers 10-points ahead. Perhaps the highlight of the opening quarter, however, was Chris Tawiah’s one handed dunk that raised the roof in Bletchley Leisure Centre.

If the noise wasn’t loud enough, William Issekya ensured those in attendance were back on their feet as he opened his scoring for the evening with a three pointer. The Breakers continued to extend their lead, with Spencer’s two free throws followed by Tawiah’s 2 pointer pushed the lead to 11. Cobham Cobras, however, pushed right towards the end of the opening quarter, netting five points in 30 seconds cutting Breakers lead to 22-16 after the opening ten minutes.

The two sides displayed their defensive attributes for the opening stages of the second quarter, with just one point scored in three minutes. Dante Langley and Buai Luak were on hand to extend the lead back to 10, but Cobham refused to let the hosts gain any sort of momentum and came back to within seven points.

The Surrey outfit continued to find bring themselves back into the game and would eventually tie the scoring with two-minutes left of the opening half. Tawiah was quick to put Breakers ahead with his lay up before Arissol converted two three throws to push Breakers’ lead back to four points.

Mike New Jr’s impressive three pointer pushed the lead to seven points, before Chris Tawiah made back-to-back free throws. It was that man Tawiah again who netted yet another free throw before converting the second following an offensive rebound to ensure the Breakers lead at the break stood at 44-32.

Breakers came out in the third looking to maintain the same momentum they finished the first half with. Both Arissol and Gregory added to their personal tally, before Freckleton converted two of his free throws.

Cobham were scoring well, but each time they found the lead reduced to single figures, Breakers wonted extend it once again. This time both Mike New Jr and Andre Arissol ensured the difference was 13 points.

Chris Tawiah continued his impressive evening, the Centre’s lay-up was shortly followed by two successful free throws. Arissol had more than found his grove at this stage of the clash, making two three pointers inside a mine – his second putting Breakers ahead by 18 points. The Breakers closed out the third quarter with a 16-point as they led 70-54 heading into the final 10-minutes.

Breakers continued to convert their three-point attempts, Dante Langley the latest to add three to the scoring. Mike New Jr followed shortly after with three points of his own, with Dante Langley then adding two points following his driving layup. It wasn’t long before Andre Arissol converted his third three-point attempt to take himself to 19 points and extend the Breakers lead to 23 points.

Leon Henry’s floating two-point jump shot and Dante Langley’s dunk saw Breakers assert their dominance in the final quarter. Buai Luak added two points in impressive fashion following his alley-oop, with the impressive Langley following up with a two-point jump shot of his own.

Will Issekya added the final two points of Breakers’ evening as they ran out 94-73 winners to return to winning ways in the league.

