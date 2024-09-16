Breakers beat Birmingham and Bristol in back-to-back weekender

MK Breakers | MK Breakers

MK Breakers won back-to-back games over the weekend

Milton Keynes Breakers picked up back-to-back wins this past weekend as they started off their KitKing Trophy campaign with wins over City of Birmingham Rockets and Bristol Hurricanes respectively.

First up was a trip to City of Birmingham Rockets on Saturday evening, with Breakers beginning their competitive season with a narrow win. It was the perfect start for Breakers who were 23-18 ahead at the end of the first. Breakers were on top form from beyond the arc, with Nate Robinson, Temi George, Troy McIndoe, Kai Williams and Blayne Freckleton all converting three point efforts of their own in the opening quarter.

The momentum, however, swung back in favour of the hosts in the second quarter as they put themselves ahead by six points at half-time thanks to their high-level shooting and stern defence. Billy Beddow’s words at half-time would’ve no doubt put the fire back into the bellies of the Breaker as they outscored City of Birmingham 25-17 in the third quarter to regain the lead and put themselves 66-64 up heading into the final 10-minutes.

Despite a determined last quarter from the hosts, Breakers would open their KitKing Trophy exploits with a win, with KJ Johnson earning Player of the Game honours thanks to his 21 points, five assists and five rebounds.

Attention then turned to Sunday’s home clash against Bristol Hurricanes, in which both sides struggled to find their groove in the opening stages, with the first points coming after 80-seconds. The lead was exchanged multiple times in the opening quarter, with both Temi George (six points), and Blayne Freckleton (seven points), both showcasing their fine scoring form in the opening quarter.

Breakers were in the ascendancy and were ruthless in their scoring and opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run, before following that up with Blayne Freckleton three point effort that extended their lead by 15 points. The visitors soon found their feet in the second, however, with Rolls-Tyson doing his best to bring the Hurricanes back into the clash as he reduced the lead to 11 points. Eigbe helped that number reduce to nine, before KJ Johnson’s four point play restored the double digit advantage.

Once again, however, the Hurricanes fought back and were able to bring themselves to within nine points of Breakers with two-minutes left in the half. The lead got as low as eight points thanks to Edozie’s free throws, but Jaguar Jackson ensured Breakers led 52-42 at the end of the half.

Adrian Sacrborough started the second half with a dunk within five seconds, and followed that up with a lay up a few seconds later. Robinson then followed it up with a lay up of his own, with the same man adding two more points to his tally with his jump shot, with Robinson then adding three more points with his successful three point effort.

Adrian Scarborough then added another dunk after Troy McIndoe’s jump shot, meaning they started the third with a 15-6 run over the Hurricanes. The two sides then exchanged possession multiple times, before Jaguar Jackson’s three point jump shot extended Breakers lead to 18 points.

The final quarter was a slow starter, with just six points scored in the opening three-minutes, with Scarborough and KJ Johnson adding two points to their own tally. The latter then displayed his ability for all in attendance at Bletchley Leisure Centre as he effortlessly added two points via his lay up, before Scarborough did the same seconds later.

Kai Walker added two more with his free throws, taking Breakers lead to 20 points, with Robinson adding another three points of his own. Both Scarborough and Walker added two points of their own, before the night closed out with a Jaguar Jackson three point jump shot – ensuring Breakers won 94-74.