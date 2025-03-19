Breakers beaten by Rockets in KitKing Trophy final

The city basketball side will now turn their attentions to the play-offs

MK Breakers came up short in the KitKing Trophy Final as the Reading Rockets completed a double overcoming the Breakers 97-75 in Surrey.

KJ Johnson led the scoring for the Breakers with 27 points, with Adrian Scarborough (14), Chris Tawiah (13) and Nate Robinson (12) also hitting double figures. The Rockets 11 three pointers vs the Breakers five had a big say in the final scoreline.

Jordan Spencer, Nate Robinson, KJ Johnson, Adrian Scarborough and Chris Tawiah were entrusted with starts by Billy Beddow-Patel with Clarke, Poorman, Olarerin, Nsangu and Hopkins taking to the floor from the off for the Rockets.

The Breakers looked to get the ball moving early and get on the board early with Adrian Scarborough, Chris Tawiah and KJ Johnson all netting their first points of the Final within the first two minutes. It was Johnson who looked to open up an early lead for the Breakers as his six points helped the Breakers open up an early advantage, however, Mitch Clarke’s deep three kept the Rockets in the game, before Olarerin’s dunk reduced the gap to one point, before Clarke gave his side a one point lead in an exciting opening quarter.

The Rockets’ firm defence led to three successive turnovers, which helped them put up a three-point lead following Olarerin’s layup. Poorman took to the line to continue Reading’s momentum and helped them push their lead to five points. Scarborough’s and-one play pulled the Breakers back to within one possession of the Rockets, but Chamberlain’s three would open up that gap once again.

Nate Robinson hit his first points of the final, but Clarke would keep his side’s lead at five with just over a minute left to play. KJ Johnson would close that gap down to three points, but Simon Chamberlain’s buzzer-beater ensured the Rockets closed out the first quarter leading 24-19.

It was Chamberlain who hit the first points of the second quarter as he sank his three pointer to open up an eight point lead, before Clarke made the gap 10 points with his jump shot. Chamberlain would continue his impressive afternoon as he converted yet again from the three-point mark, but Jordan Spencer would do the same in the next possession to try keep the Breakers within touching distance of the Rockets.

Olarerin’s driving layup once again restored the double-digit lead, but Scarborough’s layup reduced that gap to nine. Johnson’s three-point effort kept the Breakers within eight points, before the same man produced a tough layup to counter Poorman’s jump shot. Chamberlain hit yet another three-pointer to go four from five from beyond the arc, Tawiah would add two points to his tally, but Clarke and Hopkins opened up a 13 point lead for the Rockets.

The Breakers continued to push and play tough on defence, KJ Johnson’s tough lay-up looked to have reduced the lead, but Mitch Clarke would go down the other end to produce a similar feat to open up a 51-38 lead at the break.

The first points of the second half came via Olarerin as he converted his three-point effort, with Hopkins extending the Rockets’ lead with his lay-up. Scarborough took his tally to 11 points as he looked to swing the momentum in favour of the Breakers. KJ Johnson would add two from the line, but Olarerin would hit back with two points of his own.

Chris Tawiah netted a much-needed bucket for the Breakers, before Robinson added two more points on the fast-break as the gap was closed to 14, but Clarke’s big three point effort halted any momentum the Breakers looked to build. Robinson and Scarborough looked to eat into the lead as they added much needed points for the Breakers, but such was the story of the game, the Rockets hit back through Hopkins.

Kai Williams hit an important three pointer, with Nate Robinson added one from the line as the Breakers looked to chip away at the lead. Hopkins, however, had other ideas as he netted five points in quick succession to put up a 19-point lead. KJ Johnson and Jordan Spencer added late points in the third quarter to bring the Breakers to within 14 points of the lead as they trailed 75-61 heading into the final 10-minutes.

Olarerin started the final quarter with a quick five points, with Tawiah netting two from the line to give the Breakers some hope of getting back into the game. The Rockets, however, would open up their biggest lead of the game as Chamberlain hit his three pointer before Nasngu’s dunk opened up a 21 point lead.

The difference was enough for the Rockets to see out the remaining minutes as they secured the KitKing Trophy for the first time securing a Cup double in the process. For the Breakers, it’s time to regroup and put their full attention on the league as they look to secure a top four finish and secure a home playoff fixture in the process.

Breakers make the trip north to take on Newcastle Knights next weekend, before returning home to take on Bradford Dragons on Saturday March 29, tickets available HERE.