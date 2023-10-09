Breakers bounce back from defeat with record-setting Cup victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Breakers suffered their first NBL Division 2 defeat of the season at the hands of Team Solent Kestrels on Saturday evening before bouncing back to overcome Essex Charge the following night.

The two sides exchanged early baskets, with both Jordan Spencer and Andre Arissol getting their first points of the game within the opening two minutes. Clinical scoring from the guests saw them chalk up a 10-point lead, however, the Breakers showed their determination to stay in the league clash and reduced the lead to six points through Blayne Freckleton’s two-point jump shot.

Team Solent, however, continued to shoot well and extended their lead to 12 points at the end of the first quarter to lead 24-12.

Billy Beddow’s side worked hard to stay with reaching distance with Mike New Jr, Will Issekya and Dante Langley all producing from beyond the arc to ensure Solent’s lead wasn’t an extensive one at the break as they lead 41-31.

Contributions from Langley, Luke Gregory and Jordan Spencer pulled Breakers back within eight points of their opponents. Solent’s relentless scoring ensured the 300+ in attendance were treated to some high-level basketball from both sides, it would be Solent that would lead after the third with the score reading 73-51 in favour of the visitors.

The fourth quarter, however, almost produced a comeback for the ages. Despite trailing by 22 points heading into the final 10-minutes, the Breakers refused to be beaten. The hosts scored an impressive 20 points to Solent’s seven to set up an enthralling finish at Bletchley Leisure Centre with the difference now just nine points.

To Solent’s credit, just as it looked as if Breakers would pull off the impossible, they would creep back ahead. Blayne Freckleton’s driving layup reduced the lead to just five, but with 40-seconds left it was a run that started too late as Team Solent ran out 87-80 winners.

The defeat was MK Breakers first ever home and league defeat, but they were handed the chance to bounce back just 24 hours later, when they faced Essex Charge in the Second Round of the National Cup.

The Breakers put on a scoring clinic in their National Cup clash with Essex Charge, with seven different players hitting double digits. Beddow’s side raced out to an early lead and led 48-11 after the first quarter, with Mike New Jr, Andre Arrisol and Blayne Freckleton all hitting three points during an impressive opening quarter.

Jordan Spencer (43) led the scoring on Sunday evening, with Leon Henry (21) and Chris Tawiah (20) both impressing with their scoring. Elsewhere, Andre Arrisol (17) Mike New Jr (16), Luke Gregory (15) and Blayne Freckleton (10) were among those hitting double digits.

The high-scoring affair continued in the second quarter as the Breakers scored an impressive 39 points to Essex’s four. A big factor in the showing was the Breakers ability to score points from turnovers, the encounter saw them score an impressive 71. After an entertaining first-half, the lead stood at 87-15 in favour of the hosts.

Breakers could’ve been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas after the break, but it was the complete opposite as they continued to be relentless with their scoring. They reached the 100-point mark just half-way into the third quarter before finishing strongly to lead 122-28 at the end of the third.