Breakers bring in forward Scarborough to bolster their roster

Adrian Scarborough | MK Breakers

The roster for the forthcoming season is getting stronger

Milton Keynes Breakers have confirmed the signing of Adrian Scarborough, a versatile 6’4” forward from Raleigh, North Carolina, for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Scarborough brings a strong pedigree of success to the Breakers, having demonstrated his talent and leadership in the NCAA at Glenville State before transferring to Catawba College for his senior season.

Scarborough averaged an impressive 16 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a senior at Glenville, whilst shooting 71% from the field. As a graduate transfer at Catawba, Scarborough was a key contributor for the Indians, starting for the team which won 23 games. He continued his efficient play, averaging 10.6 points and 6 rebounds on 65% shooting.

Expressing his excitement about joining the Breakers, Scarborough said, “I’m ecstatic to join the Breakers, and it’s nice to be joining the club after such a successful year. I am very aware that this squad has a winning culture, and that was a big reason for me wanting to join the Breakers.

“I’m a hooper and love winning, so I feel like I can add to the winning mentality of this team and get a couple of dunks along the way. From the culture, the staff I’ve dealt with, and the location, it was hard not to feel like this would be the right choice.”

Breakers Head Coach Billy Beddow-Patel is excited to see his latest recruit in action “We are really excited to have Adrian joining us. An easy going but passionate individual who is focused on the job this season! Adrian is a versatile forward player who comes with some very impressive college stats. I’m sure he will be a fan favourite!”

Adrian Scarborough becomes the seventh major signing of the summer for Breakers, joining Luke Gregory, Nate Robinson, Kai Williams, Blayne Freckleton, Jaguar Jackson, and Kai Walker in committing to the Club for the upcoming season. His arrival is expected to further bolster the Breakers’ roster as they aim to continue their success in NBL Division 1.