Breakers brush aside Anglia Ruskin to extend their lead

MK Breakers are surging with momentum at a crucial point in their NBL 3 East campaign, defeating Anglia Ruskin University 102-55 to take them to 12-0 on the season and extending their lead at the top of the table.

Big nights from Dante Langley (25 pts), Jordan Spencer (21 pts) and Blayne Freckleton (17 pts) meant the Breakers took care of business as they have done all season long.

The first quarter saw a perimeter shooting masterclass from the travelling Breakers, who converted six triples shared across four separate players, including breakout academy star Buai Luak.

Another stellar defensive display in this period kept ARU to only eight points, the team sitting in fourth place in the league table. After picking up an injury in the Breakers’ NBL cup semi-final tie, Blayne Freckleton appeared to be back at full fitness, putting on a shooting clinic, going 5/9 from 3-point range with an absurd 55.6 per cent as Breakers led 28-8.

Dante Langley would open the scoring for the Breakers in the second quarter with a put-back layup. Langley scored an impressive 11 total in the period.

A few plays later saw Langley make a signature two-handed dunk in transition from a bullet-like quarterback pass from Luke Gregory who found his teammate in the open court.

Ultimately, the game was won in this quarter by a strong defensive showing that resulted in the hosts scoring only 20 points over the first two quarters as Breakers led 49-20 at the half.

Coming out of half-time, it was much of the same for the Breakers with captain Spencer opening the scoring. He put his playmaking on display once again posting 12 assists on only three turnovers on the night. Spencer has achieved double-digit assist numbers in the Breakers’ last two games, cementing why he is the premier point guard of the division.

Another showcase of the Breakers’ elite offence came in the form of another exposive quarter for Langley, who added to his haul with another 13 points as they extended their lead to a dominant 78-37.

With the lead comfortably at 41 entering the final quarter, Coach Beddow looked to his bench to close out the game. Eben Effah would score with a great effort play in which he ran the length of the court and followed up a miss with a close shot for an easy two.

Effah followed this up with another great run on a fastbreak that led to a thunderous slam to put the exclamation point on the game. William Issekya and Gregory would also contribute in this quarter, the latter of whom pulled an impressive 12 rebounds and three steals to go alongside his nine points.