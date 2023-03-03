Breakers brush aside Crusaders to win first league title

The MK Breakers made history by being crowned champions of the NBL 3 East after a huge 107-54 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders in their maiden season.

Breakers were able to clinch title honours with three games remaining in their regular season campaign, and lifted the league title plaque in front of another sold-out crowd at Bletchley Leisure Centre.

Dante Langley was the standout player for the Breakers, scoring 41 points. The Breakers’ star wing had 29 points at half-time and ended the game with eight three-pointers. Langley was a constant thorn in the Crusaders’ side, in the first quarter, he would score 16 points alone, helping his side cruise to a 29-16 lead after the first ten minutes.

Breakers’ captain, Jordan Spencer, once again put on a brilliant display, posting a near quadruple-double: 24 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and seven steals. Mike New Jr. and Blayne Freckleton were also key contributors for the Breakers, with New Jr. scoring 10 points and Freckleton adding 18 points of his own. The duo provided crucial auxiliary support for Langley and Spencer, helping to extend the Breakers’ lead and keep the Crusaders at bay with starting center, Luke Gregory, missing in action.

The game was dotted with several highlight plays that raised the decibel levels of Bletchley Leisure Centre audaciously, Dante Langley would entertain the crowd with a few signature slam dunks as he found himself alone in the open court on several occasions. Jordan Spencer would also contribute to the highlight reel with a dunk of his own, much to the delight of his fans in attendance.

The Breakers’ league-title triumph is the most impressive accolade achieved by this team in their short history. The title honors of the NBL 3 East now go alongside a hugely impressive National Cup run, where the team would reach the semifinals, beating out multiple teams from the higher divisions.

With the playoffs now firmly in sight, the Breakers are presented with the opportunity to win one more piece of silverware before the conclusion of the 22/23 season.

The Breakers have three games remaining of the regular season that will be crucial in their preparation for their first playoffs as a team. The team make the short trip to Northampton to take on Northamptonshire Titans at 2pm on Sunday March 4. Breakers fans can attend the game, which will take place at Northampton School for Boys for free.