Breakers coach Beddow is eager to see his side make more history

The MK Breakers head coach is ready for his side to go one step further

History will already be made when MK Breakers tip-off against Reading Rockets in Sunday’s National Cup final, but coach Billy Beddow wants his side to make a statement ahead of next season.

Breakers are the first ever NBL Division 2 team to make the final, but with their intention on securing promotion to the top flight, Beddow wants the rest of the pyramid to sit up and pay attention.

Last BrSunday’s emphatic 119-54 win over Cobham Cobras on Sunday ensured Breakers go into the final in top form before they cross paths with the highly rated Rockets – a team the side from MK want to be seeing more of next year.

“All of our focus has been on the league, and getting promotion to Division 1, so the cup run has just been a little bit of something extra,” said Beddow. “But to get to the final, to be the first Division 2 team to do it and to make history is crazy.

“The team that has been put together is one which should be playing at the top level, and it was the same last season too. When we lost to Hemel in the semi-final last year, some of the boys were saying we'd come back and win everything this season, and we hope we can.

“If we can add promotion as well this season, a lot of teams will be looking at us as a real threat in Division 1.”

The final will be no easy feat though, with Reading a top side in the league, but Beddow hopes his side can make even more history at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester.