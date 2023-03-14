Breakers’ dominance continues with crushing win over Mavericks

MK Breakers cruised to victory in their final home game of the campaign, thrashing Northampton Mavericks 132-58.

A week after wrapping up the NBL 3 East title, Breakers extended their record to 17-0 as they look to head into the play-off campaign with a head full of steam.

Breakers started the game on the front foot, scoring a staggering 31 points in the opening quarter. Mike New Jr would score 10 of those points, with the Mavericks defenders unable to control his automatic jump shot early on.

The visitors struggled to keep up with the Breakers’ intensity, fired up from the sell-out crowd, and found themselves trailing by 21 points at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw the Breakers continue to dominate, putting on their most dominant display of any period in the game: posting 37 points to Mavericks’ 10. Jordan Spencer, once again, would put on a clinic: showcasing his abilities as an elite playmaker. The captain would finish the game with +55 +/- off the back of a 29 point, 14 assist, 11 rebound triple-double that caps off a spectacular regular season as Breakers led 68-25 at the half.

The third quarter saw Blayne Freckleton come alive, hitting four straight 3-pointers, showcasing his unrivaled shooting ability that he became known for during his time in NBL 1, Freckleton would finish on a jaw-dropping eight total threes on the evening.

Spencer would achieve the play of the game in this period, dribbling past five Mavericks players over the length of the court to score a lay-up in transition, a play that thrilled the raucous home crowd, increasing the Breakers’ lead to 45 points.

The fourth quarter saw coach Billy Beddow look to his bench to close the game out, giving the young contingent valuable minutes as well as resting their key players ahead of the post-season. Eric Arriaga in particular displayed his shot-making talent making three 3-pointers over the course of the game.