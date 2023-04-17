Breakers’ dominant run continues as they reach play-off final

MK Breakers will be heading to Manchester on Saturday to play in the NBL 3 Play-off Final after cruising past Cardiff Met Archers in Bletchley.

Their sensational 18-0 record not only saw them secure NBL Division 3 East title, with a sensational run also seeing them reach the semi-final of the National Cup, and leaves them one win away from adding some silverware to their trophy cabinet.

First though, they must get past #7 seeds UEL London Lions in the final at the National Basketball Performance Centre this Saturday. Tickets for the final are available HERE

In truth, it was a relative cruise to book their spot in the final, with Breakers making light work of the travelling Welsh side, winning 99-56 at Bletchley Leisure Centre.

It was a stat-stuffing night for the Breakers’ star players: Dante Langley leading the way with 23 points, followed by Blayne Freckleton who had 21 of his own. Jordan Spencer posted a huge triple-double of 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.

The visiting Archers would open the scoring in the fixture, following a drive to the basket from Panos Karras. This would be the Archers’ only lead of the game as the Breakers’ first quarter showing was an offensive blitzing on all fronts.

Freckleton put the first points on the board for the Breakers, after being fouled on a 3-point shot. After draining all three and putting the Breakers ahead, Mike New Jr would score back-to-back baskets, setting the tone for what was to come.

New Jr had a huge first half for the Breakers, scoring 11 points that were crucial in maintaining control of the game. He would open the first quarter scoring with a close shot over two defenders, followed up by a Freckleton shot from beyond-the-arc, one of his 5 scored on the evening.

The visitors in this period had their best scoring output of any, with 24. However, their inability to slow down the Breakers’ offence meant they were outscored by one and headed into the half trailing the hosts 57-36.

The third quarter was much of the same, with the Breakers never seeming to falter or run out of steam. Langley, with his parents in attendance from the USA, had a flurry of 9 points in quick succession from all over the floor.

With the game firmly in hand, Head Coach Billy Beddow ensured all his players stepped onto the floor for the final home game of the Breakers’ season.