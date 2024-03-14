Breakers dominate Brighton Bears in penultimate game of the season

MK Breakers. Pic: Josh Nesden

Milton Keynes Breakers notched up another win on Saturday afternoon as they overcame Brighton Bears 106-53.

Breakers were entering the clash having had an action packed weekend last time out as they picked up wins over Greenwich Titans and Ipswich the week prior. With a week of recovery under their belts and a trip to Sussex, Breakers needed to be on top form to avoid an upset.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Spencer continued his impressive form as he notched a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and a monstrous 18 assists. Elsewhere for the Breakers, Dante Langley scored 17, Chris Tawiah earned himself 14 points and Nate Robinson hit 13. Leon Henry (12) and Will Issekya (10) also hit double digit points for the Breakers.

Breakers' defensive performance would also have pleased Head Coach Billy Beddow as their opposition didn’t score above 16-points in any of the four quarters.