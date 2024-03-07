Breakers double-up with back-to-back wins

Basketball

MK Breakers made it two wins in as many days last weekend as they overcame Greenwich Titans on Saturday afternoon before beating Ipswich less than 24 hours later.

Breakers opened their weekend with an impressive 111-63 win over Greenwich Titans – a win that saw them score an incredible 18 three pointers. Blayne Freckleton led the scoring from beyond the arc as he netted five of his seven attempts with Nate Robinson following closely behind with four of his own.

With such a quick turnaround in fixtures Billy Beddow was going to need to use his strength in depth and required big performances from right across his team. Every player that Beddow handed minutes to scored points – five of which hit double figures.

Freckleton led the scoring with 21 points with Nate Robinson netting 18 points. Elsewhere Leon Henry scored 16, Dante Langley netted 15 points and Jordan Spencer scored 13.

Langley was also effective at the other end of the court as he registered 12 rebounds – 10 of which were defensive, with Luke Gregory also reaching double figures for rebounds with 11.

Having picked up the win on Saturday night, Breakers had no time to dwell on their win as they made the journey down the Ipswich for a tough clash with Endeavour Ipswich Basketball. Jordan Spencer led the scoring on Sunday as he scored 35 points and picked up a further 14 assists.

Nate Robinson was also impressive as he scored 29 points – converting five three pointers. Dante Langley (10) and Chris Tawiah (18) also hit double figures – with the latter adding 10 rebounds to his performance.

Breakers needed to show a gritty side to their game as Ipswich Endeavour caused them a number of problems. The hosts were trailing by 10 at the half, but pulled the game to within two points and had the chance to make that one – but missed an important free throw.

This seemed to kick the Breakers into action as from there they pushed on and in the final quarter scored 31 points to Ipswich’s 15.