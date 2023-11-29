Breakers extend unbeaten run to nine in a row

Basketball

MK Breakers made it nine successive wins in all competitions as they overcame Cardiff Met Archers 115-82 with three players scoring 20 points or more and a further two also hitting the double digit mark.

The Breakers added to their roster on the morning of the clash with Cardiff announcing the signing of Bradley Day from Ipswich Basketball Club. The 23-year-old has had a strong start to his NBL Division 2 season averaging 14 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, whilst shooting an impressive 40% from the three-point line.

The two sides exchanged blows in the early stages of the opening quarter with Jordan Spencer and Mike New Jr scoring the first points of the game for the Breakers, with Buai Luak and Dante Langley also adding their first points of the outing in the opening minutes.

Jordan Spencer’s lay up put the Breakers up by five points, but give points in a matter of seconds from the hosts ensured the two sides were level with five minutes left in the first. The momentum would swing in favour of the Welsh outfit as they led by five points with the opening quarter coming to a close.

Chris Tawiah and Jordan Spencer pulled the Breakers back to within two points, before Blayne Freckleton’s successful three pointer gave the Breakers the lead. Cardiff once again took the lead, but Mike New Jr ensured it was the side from Milton Keynes who had the lead at the end of the first with his three pointer giving the Breakers a 23-22 lead after the first.

New Jr added another three points to his tally early in the second quarter, but Cardiff hit back with three points of their own to take the lead by two points. Bradley Day scored his first points in a Breakers shirt converting two free throws to keep the scores level, with Jordan Spencer adding three points shortly after to give the Breakers a lead of three points.

Chris Tawiah then netted three free throws to extend the Breakers lead by five points, and start an onslaught of Breakers points to close out the opening half. Tawiah, Spencer, Freckleton and Mike New Jr all added points of their own to ensure the Breakers led 54-42 at the end of the first half. The Break in play certainly benefited the Breakers more than Cardiff as Billy Beddow’s side outscored the Archers 38 points to 16 in a dazzling third quarter display. Dante Langley opened the third with five points in the opening minute with Jordan Spencer adding three of his own to put the Breakers up by 20 points just a minute after the break.

Buai Luak then added two points to his tally with Blayne Freckleton and Mike New Jr doing the same shortly after. Langley then took his tally for the quarter to eight points with a successful three point jump shot, with Chris Tawiah and Jordan Spencer combining to extend the lead to 27 points. Leon Henry netted his first points of the game to push the Breakers lead even further, before Tawiah converted two dunks either side of Mike New Jr buckets. The high level of scoring from the Breakers gave them a 34 point lead heading into the fourth as they led 92-58.

The Breakers were looking to score over 100 points for the sixth successive fixture as Leon Henry pulled the Breakers within three points of doing so after five minutes in the opening minute. Jordan Spencer’s lay up extended the Breakers lead to 41 points, with Mike New Jr the man to tip the Breakers over 100 with his impressive jump shot.

Youngsters Buai Luak and Will Issekya added lay ups of their own to the scoring, before Dante Langley converted two free throws followed by yet another successful three point jump shot in the closing minutes. The Breakers newest addition closed out the scoring as Bradley Day’s lay up meant the final score finished 115-82 in favour of the Breakers.