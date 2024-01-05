Breakers eye a spot in the National Cup final this weekend

MK Breakers

MK Breakers face the biggest game of their season this weekend as they travel to Derby Trailblazers in the Semi-Final of the National Cup.

The game will tip off at 5:30pm at the Clarence Wiggins Sports Centre. Breakers and Trailblazers have now both reached the Final Four of the competition in successive years – and are the only teams to achieve the feat.

Both sides are enjoying a successful season and currently both sit in second in their respective divisions. MK Breakers sit just two points being top of the table Team Solent Kestrels – who are the only team Billy Beddow’s side have been defeated by in their NBL Division 2 Campaign. Derby, meanwhile, sit two points behind Essex Rebels having picked up 16 points from their 10 games.

A win for the Breakers would see them set up a clash against either Reading Rockets or Essex Rebels at the National Basketball Performance Centre at the end of January. Should the Breakers make the Final, it would make two teams in action that weekend as the U16 Girls take on Richmond Knights in their National Cup Final.