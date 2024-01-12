Breakers get back to league business with Cobras clash
It is back to league action for MK Breakers this weekend
Milton Keynes Breakers return to NBL Division 2 action this weekend as they face Cobham Cobras on Sunday.
The Breakers will need to refocus after their National Cup success last weekend and attack their first league game of 2024 with a fresh mindset. Breakers became the first NBL Division 2 side to make the National Cup Final as they overcame Derby Trailblazers 83-80 on Sunday, setting up a Final against Reading Rockets at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester on January 21.
Billy Beddow will be eager to ensure his team's attention though is firmly rooted to Sunday’s game in the Capital. The Breakers are in good form heading into the encounter having won each game they’ve played since losing Team Solent Kestrels back in October.
That impressive run of form has put the Breakers into second place in the NBL 2 South table, just two points behind league leaders Team Solent Kestrels.
Cobham, meanwhile, occupy fifth place in the division having won seven of their opening 10 fixtures. The Surrey-based outfit will be looking to stop the Breakers doing the double over them after the side from Milton Keynes won the return leg 94-73 early on in the season.