Breakers’ Issekya sinks the threes to win at the Hoospfix All-Star Classic

Talented basketball ace Williams Issekya has won the prestigious three-point contest at the annual Hoospfix All-Star Classic.

The MK Breakers man edged out Nedas Cholevinskas, who plays for EABL champions Barking Abbey, in a thrilling finale in front of 1,500 fans at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cholevinskas set the Milton Keynes guard a score of 12 to beat in the final round and Issekya left it late, with two scores from the corner sealing the victory.

Issekya’s win was one of the highlights of this year’s Classic, which showcases the rising stars of the domestic game with an under-19 women’s game and an under-19 men’s game alongside a dunk and three-point contest.

Players are invited to take part based on their performances during the previous season and it has become a highly anticipated annual event in the domestic basketball calendar.

Issekya also took part in the men’s under-19 game, helping his side to a 96-66 win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He joins an impressive list of three-point contest winners and will hope to follow in the footsteps of the many previous Hoospifx All-Star Classic players who have gone on to enjoy successful basketball careers – including Jeremy Sochan, who is now starring in the NBA for the San Antonio Stars, and London Lions’ Holly Winterburn, who is one of the most exciting players in the WBBL.

The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic was also raising money for the Hoopsfix Foundation, a charity which helps grow the game across the UK – encouraging young people to play basketball and refurbishing and improving community courts in towns and cities.

Sam Neter, who organises the Classic, said: “Once again we saw some amazing basketball from some incredibly talented young players, played in front of a packed stadium.

“The Hoopsfix All-Star Classic has become a real celebration of basketball in the UK and seeing the skills and passion of this next generation of stars I know the game is in safe hands.”

Advertisement

Advertisement