Breakers keen to continue their scoring feats in weekend double-header

MK Breakers face two of their toughest tests of the season this weekend as they travel to Westminster Warriors in NBL Division 2 on Saturday, before hosting Loughborough Riders in the National Cup on Sunday.

Having recorded five successive NBL League 2 wins, scoring over 100 in their last two outings, the Breakers are certainly enjoying their Basketball. Westminster Warriors, however, will provide a stern test and will be hopeful of breaking the Breakers winning streak this Saturday.

Westminster Warriors suffered relegation from NBL Division 1 last season and have started the 2023/24 strongly recording wins over Cobham Cobras, Ipswich Basketball and London Stars, their only defeat has come against Cardiff Met Archers.

The Warriors will no doubt be one of the sides pushing for promotion come the end of the season having played the majority of their Basketball in NBL Division 1.

Attention then turns to the Fourth Round of the National Cup as Loughborough Riders head to Bletchley Leisure Centre for a 5pm tip off. The Riders currently play their Basketball in NBL Division 1 and finished fifth in the same division last year.

MK Breakers have already faced Loughborough Riders once this season in the KitKing Trophy clash back in late September. It was the Breakers who ran out 87-75 winners that day thanks to impressive scoring from Andre Arissol (29), and Jordan Spencer (25).

The Riders, however, have picked up a number of impressive wins so far this season beating Hemel Storm, Worthing Thunder and Thames Valley Cavaliers respectively. Their one defeat against Reading Rockets means they sit two points behind top of the table Derby Trailblazers.