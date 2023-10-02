Breakers make flying start to the season with win over Knights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Breakers began their NBL Division 2 campaign in resounding fashion as they overcame Richmond Knights 103-73 on Saturday evening.

Jordan Spencer was once again impressive as his 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists set th newly-promoted Breakers up for an impressive win over the Knights, whp finished fifth in the second division last season/

Luke Gregory (14), Chris Tawiah (14), Andre Arissol (13) and Leon Henry (11) were all impressive with their scoring, while Blayne Freckleton was impressive in his season debut.

Speaking after the win, Head Coach Billy Beddow noted his delight with his sides performance, but was also quick to highlight there is still a lot to be improved upon.

“I was pleased with today’s performance,” he said. It’s early in the season so we all know we have a lot more to give and to improve on, but to start things off like that is a good sign of what is to come.

“Having bench points is such a game changer for us. Chris was dominant this evening and Leon was able to help settle us at times! It also helps us on these double header weekends to keep guys fresh and rotate everyone.”

Attention then turned to Sunday and the KitKing Trophy as MK Breakers travelled South to face Hemel Storm, but exited the competition after a 94-91 defeat.

Spencer (25) led the scoring to the Breakers, with Freckleton (23), Arissol (16) and Mike New Jr (11) all hitting double figures.

The games keep coming thick and fast for Beddow’s side as they are back in action at Bletchley Leisure Centre this weekend for another double-header.