Breakers make it back-to-back wins against Ipswich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK Breakers made it two wins in as many games as they overcame Ipswich Basketball 94-71 at Bletchley Leisure Centre on Saturday evening.

It was the visitors who started the game brighter as they took advantage of Breakers’ early shooting woes, rushing out to a 10-1 lead after four minutes. The Breakers, however, were quick to bring themselves back into the clash, with Jordan Spencer making his first three pointer of the evening, before his dunk following his steal reduced Ipswich’s lead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andre Arissol and Chris Tawiah then scored their first points of the evening either side of Ipswich’s successful layup. The opening quarter continued to show both sides’ high-level shooting, with the opposition’s Bradley Day making his three-point effort before Arissol’s ‘and one’ saw the Breakers get back to within three points.

Dante Langley then drew the scores level with his driving lay-up, with Mike New Jr’s successful three-point jump shot pushing Breakers into the lead for the first time in the game. Arissol added a three pointer of his own, shortly followed by Buai Luak’s first points of the evening, however, Ipswich rallied in the final 30-seconds scoring four points to ensure the two sides were level at 26-26 at the end of the first quarter.

The break in play worked in the favour of the home sides as they came out the quarter the brighter of the two sides. Blayne Freckleton hit his first three points to give Breakers the lead, before Luke Gregory extended the lead to five points. The two sides traded possessions without scoring, before Ipswich scored four points for no return to stay within one point.

What followed, however, was a display of first-class scoring from MK Breakers as they netted 25-points to Ipswich’s seven to close out the second-quarter. Jordan Spencer’s two free throws started the onslaught, with Blayne Freckleton making his three free throws to extend the lead to six points. Chris Tawiah added four points to his tally, with his alley oop bringing the rapturous Bletchley Leisure Centre crowd to their feet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jordan Spencer then produced one of the moments of the season as he scored back-to-back-to-back three-point jump shots to push Breakers advantage to 12. Luke Gregory added two points to his scoring, before Mike New Jr put up five points in 20-seconds to ensure the Breakers lead at the break stood at 56-37.

The half-time whistle could’ve distributed the momentum of the hosts, however, Billy Beddow’s side continued to score effectively and defend well. Spencer and Arissol started the third netting their own jump shots, with Blayne Freckleton adding his second three pointer of the evening. New Jr and Spencer were on hand to add two points to their own tally following their layups, before Freckleton made his third jump shot of the evening extending the lead to 25 points.

Luke Gregory continued to push the gap as the Breakers’ Forward converted two lay-ups within 10-seconds of each other, the second coming after his steal. Freckleton, Langley and Henry all added two points of their own, the latter seeing Breakers push their gap over Ipswich to 32 points with two minutes left in the third quarter. The lead would be cut to 30-points before the end of the quarter, however, with the hosts lead standing at 85-55.

Although the Breakers shot well all evening, Head Coach Billy Beddow may be disappointed with the nine points scored by his side in the final 10-minutes. Luke Gregory and Leon Henry added the final points of the evening as MK Breakers recorded their second successive win.