Breakers on the brink of the title after back-to-back wins

Dante Langley led the Breakers offence with 23 points vs Essex Rebels. Pic: Josh Nesden

MK Breakers are a game away from lifting the NBL Division 3 East title after picking up two more wins to take them to the brink.

Breakers brushed side Essex Rebels at Bletchley Leisure Centre 86-61 before seeing off Kent Crusaders 84-67 to put them into position to lift wrap up the division against Canterbury Crusaders at home on Sunday February 26.

In front of a sold-out crowd taking on Rebels, Led by 23 and 19 points from Dante Langley and Mike New Jr respectively, the Breakers controlled the game throughout despite early flashes from their young, gritty opponents.

Breakers would immediately get back onto the court following the home win versus Essex with an away trip to Kent, where they would take on the Crusaders who sit in third place in Division .

Despite playing the previous evening, Breakers came out of the gates strong, scoring 24 points in the first 10 minutes. Baskets from Jordan Spencer (20 points) and Blayne Freckleton (15 points) would open the scoring for the travelling Breakers.

Crusaders improved their showing in the second quarter with an uptick in scoring, but could not disrupt the Breakers offenceas they would score an identical 24 which meant their lead would extend to 15.

After an off-shooting night for Freckleton the day prior, he found his rhythm once again in this fixture: draining five triples that would make up the entirety of his total. New Jr. and Langley were, as always, instrumental in Breakers’ offence, scoring 14 each.

The remainder of the game would be much of the same, with the Breakers keeping their opposition at bay for the final minutes of the game and coming away with another comfortable win.