Breakers prep for National Cup final in style with win over Cobras

Dante Langley

MK Breakers continued their impressive run of form as they overcame Cobham Cobras 119-54 on Sunday afternoon.

The win for the Breakers extended their winning run to 10 NBL Division 2 games in a row as they head into Sunday’s National Cup Final full of confidence.

The Breakers strength in depth was on full display as nine different players contributed to the scoring – with seven of those hitting the double figure mark for Billy Beddow’s side. Dante Langley and Blayne Freckleton led the scoring for the Breakers with 20 points, with Jordan Spencer and Chris Tawiah following closely behind with 18 and 16 points respectively. Nathan Robinson (14), Buai Luak (11), and Leon Henry (11) followed closely behind.

The Breakers were impressive from the off with Luak, Langley, Tawiah and Spencer getting off the mark in the opening minutes to open an early lead. The hosts ensured the Breakers couldn’t open up a large advantage and clawed their way back into the game, but the Breakers would once again open up their lead thanks to impressive scoring with Freckleton playing an important role as he scored five of his six free throws. Robinson closed out the scoring for the Breakers in the opening quarter as his lay up saw the side from Milton Keynes lead 36-14.

Robinson continued where he left off with his jump shot opening the scoring for the second quarter before efforts from Langley and Freckleton extended the advantage. Chris Tawiah maintained his impressive performance as he grabbed an offensive rebound before adding two points to his tally, before shortly after converting his hook shot.

The Breakers ball movement was impressive to watch, with the likes of Spencer, Langley and Freckleton moving the ball with ease. Youngsters Will Issekya and Buai Luak were impressive during their time on the court, with the duo combining for Luak’s lay-up. In typical Blayne Freckelton fashion, the Breakers number 7 calmly converted a three-point effort before sinking the following free throw.

Although the Breakers were impressive with their scoring netting 26 points in the second quarter, what would’ve impressed Billy Beddow the most would’ve been their efforts on the defensive side of the ball. The Breakers limited Cobham to just 10 points to close out the opening half with a 62-24 lead.

Blayne Freckleton wasn’t affected by the half-time break as he scored the Breakers first points of the third quarter, with his three-point effort starting the scoring for the Breakers. Buai Luak and Chris Tawiah both converted from inside the pain shortly after the extend the Breakers advantage before both Jordan Spencer and Nathan Robinson hit successful three-point shots.

Leon Henry’s four points in the closing stages of the third pushed the Breakers to over 20 points in the third quarter, before Robinson closed out the third with his driving lay-up to see the Breakers lead 85-39.

The Breakers could’ve been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas given their impressive lead, but as ever, it was the complete opposite reaction. Beddow’s side scored 34 points in the closing quarter and conceded just 15 to close out an impressive all-round performance.

Freckleton and Langley opened the scoring the Breakers in the fourth, before Leon Henry converted an impressive three-point effort. Henry, however, was determined to put his mark on the game as he converted another three-point attempt seconds later. Luke Gregory and Langley continued to push the Breakers’ advantage – before the Breakers displayed an incredible display of shooting as they scored 12 points from beyond the arc.

Jordan Spencer was the first to convert, before Henry netted his third successive three-point attempt. The Breakers weren’t done there, however, with Dante Langley scoring six points in a matter of seconds with his efforts adding to the scoring. Youngster Eric Arriaga took to the court in the closing moments and he concluded the impressive run of scoring from the Breakers with his three points adding to the tally. Arriaga was the man to close out the game as with his jump shot concluding an impressive 119-54 win for the Breakers.