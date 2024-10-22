Breakers reveal new shirt sponsors Zoho Corporation

MK Breakers unveil Zoho sponsorship | MK Breakers

The new look shirts were unveiled during Saturday’s game against Team Newcastle at Bletchley Leisure Centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Breakers have landed a new shirt sponsor in the form of global technology firm Zoho Corporation.

The sponsorship, a three-year deal, will provide new home and away kits for all of the Junior National League teams, as well as support off-court initiatives aimed at helping the local community develop key employability, life and digital skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MK Breakers is a community-driven basketball club based in Milton Keynes, offering opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels. Its mission is to empower young athletes through sport, helping them reach their full potential both on and off the court.

Phil Hannah, Director of Partnerships for MK Breakers, said: “Breakers is more than a basketball team, helping young people across Milton Keynes through education and community. We are so grateful to Zoho for their support, allowing us to expand our community initiatives to reach more people and give back to the local area.”

The sponsorship was unveiled against Team Newcastle University on Saturday, October 19, at Bletchley Leisure Centre.

Sachin Agrawal, Managing Director, Zoho UK, commented: “We are thrilled to support the MK Breakers and their incredible work providing development opportunities on and off the court. The team has a deep-rooted connection with the community from junior to senior team levels, going beyond basketball to inspire the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporting development initiatives to equip people with life and digital skills is at the heart of Zoho, especially in the areas where we locate our offices. This activity with MK Breakers helps us to support in the Milton Keynes area, where we are continuing to grow our UK team.”

Zoho is committed to helping to close the digital skills gap, including that often seen between education and industry.

It offers its own initiatives, such as Zoho Schools, a meaningful alternative to conventional college education. Zoho also works with education establishments around the world to help students understand and experience real-world business application of their learning.