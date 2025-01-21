Breakers rumble past Thunder to climb into fifth spot

MK Breakers | MK Breakers

The basketball team ran in more than 100 points to climb the division 1 standings

Milton Keynes Breakers climbed into fifth position in the NBL 1 Table after picking up an impressive 103-87 win over Worthing Thunder on Saturday.

The win was anchored by impressive performances right throughout the team, with both Adrian Scaborough and Nate Robinson netting 25 points each during the victory. Robinson added five assists and five steals to his performance, with Scarborough contributing five rebounds and three assists during his 25-minutes on court. KJ Johnson played all but 40 seconds and picked up 18 points and 13 assists, with Chris Tawiah (16) and Kai Walker (12) also hitting double figures.

The win also saw a debut for Romario Spence, after the forward joined from London Elite, where he averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season. Starting on the bench, Spence did see minutes and picked up four points in his Breakers debut.

Despite the final scoreline, the Breakers didn’t have things fall their way in the first quarter as it was the Thunder who took a 28-25 lead into the second quarter. Billy Beddow, however, certainly used the right words during the interval as the Breakers outscored the Thunder 31-16 in the second quarter and never looked back after they stepped ahead.

The Breakers’ performance swung on a run of 15-0 in the second quarter, which was started by Nate Robinson’s lay up and finished with Blayne Freckleton’s three point conversion.

The Breakers once again put up an impressive third quarter performance as they scored 30 points to Thunder’s 16, but what would’ve disappointed Beddow is the performance in the final ten minutes. It was Thunder who outscored Breakers in the final quarter 27-17, and despite the victory, Breakers will be looking to ensure they close out on the front foot.

Breakers’ victory was built on a combination of offensive efficiency and defensive resilience. Robinson and Scarborough’s contributions were key, but the team’s overall field goal percentage of 65 per cent highlighted their collective shooting qualities.

Breakers’ attention now turns to their home clash against City of Birmingham Rockets this Saturday at Bletchley Leisure Centre. The two sides are separated by just two points in the table.