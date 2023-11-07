Breakers shoot past the London Stars with complete victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MK Breakers made it four NBL Division 2 wins in a row as they overcame London Stars 113-54 at Bletchley Leisure Centre on Saturday evening, with arguably their most complete performance of the season thus far.

Head Coach Billy Beddow entrusted Jordan Spencer, Dante Langley, Blayne Freckleton, Mike New Jr and Luke Gregory to start the encounter and was duly rewarded by his players.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring with Josh Smith-White knocking down his first three point attempt of the evening. Dante Langley, however, ensured the Breaker would open their account shortly after with his two point jump shot. London Stars retook the lead for the second time in the opening minutes, but Blayne Freckleton’s three point shot drew the hosts back level.

It was that man Freckleton who gave Breakers their first lead of the evening as he made two of his free throws to give his side a two point lead. Luke Gregroy then scored six points in a row to push the advantage out to six points capping off an impressive opening five-minutes from Gregory. It was no surprise when Gregory picked up his fourth rebound of the night before making yet another lay up.

Jordan Spencer opened his account for the evening with his pull up jump shot pushing the Breakers lead to eight points. Shortly after, Mike New Jr would also score his first points of the clash with his driving layup bringing the advantage to 10 points. Freckleton, composed as ever, then added two successful three point attempts either side of Andre Arissol’s layup.

The last points of the opening quarter came through Gregory who took his tally to 10 points with yet another layup. The impressive opening quarter ensured Breakers lead 29-13 at the break.

The first points of the second quarter fell the way of London Stars, but Gregory was on hand yet again to add two points to his personal tally, before Buai Luak and Chris Tawiah both scored their first points of the evening.

The Breakers continued to score well, this time Dante Langley treating those in attendance at Bletchley Leisure Centre to seven points in under a minute. Luak’s impressive lay up off the glass saw the Breakers lead by 23, before Langley converted yet another three point attempt to continue his relentless scoring in the opening half.

The Breakers then made it three successive three point attempts in a row as both Jordan Spencer and Blayne Freckleton made attempts of their own following Langley’s.

With the opening half drawing to a close with Arissol converted his lay up before Mike New Jr followed suit with a lay up of his own. Buai Luak, however, would bring the crowd to their feet with his dunk, the standout moment of the second quarter. The Breakers were certainly deserving of their lead at the break with Billy Beddow’s side heading in with a 61-27 lead.

The Breakers continued their scoring coming out of the half with both Mike New Jr and Luke Gregory making back-to-back layups in the opening minute. Blayne Freckleton continued to impress as he took his tally to 17 points with his three point jump attempt. Luke Gregory, meanwhile, made his two free throws to ensure he hit 18 points midway through the third.

Chris Tawiah made back-to-back hook-shots to push the Breakers lead to 41 points, before Dante Langley’s lay up saw the American take his tally to 14 points. In what was a monstrous effort Luke Gregory collected his 17th rebound before converting yet another lay up. It wasn’t a surprise when Gregory would do the same following his steal. Buai Luak closed out the third as his driving lay up ensured Breakers led 91-44 heading into the final quarter.

Determined to reach 100 points, the Breakers started the final quarter with the energy they showed all game. Jordan Spencer and Buai Luak started the scoring before Spencer’s ‘and one’ pulled the Breakers within three points of the 100-point landmark. Spencer’s driving layup took the advantage to 50 points for the evening, before an Arissol lay up saw the Breakers break the barrier for the second successive week.

Leon Henry made his two free throws to extend the lead to 54 points. Andre Arissol ensured he became the sixth Breakers player to hit double-digits in the win, before Buai Luak took his tally to 14 for the evening. Six soon became seven as Mike New Jr’s lay up closed out the encounter as they ran out 113-54 winners.

Luke Gregory played perhaps his best game in a Breakers jersey, scoring 24 points and hauling in 18 rebounds in just 21 minutes of action.