Breakers stretch winning run to 18-in-a-row with Panthers thrashing

MK Breakers rounded out the regular season in style with a dominant 121-67 victory on the road against UEA Panthers.

Having long-since wrapped up the NBL 3 East division, Breakers showed no remorse heading into the play-offs as they dominated Panthers in each quarter to run out comfortable winners ahead of their game against 16th seeds Kent Crusaders at Bletchley Leisure Centre next Sunday.

The Breakers started strong, quickly establishing a foothold in the game with baskets from Dante Langley, Jordan Spencer and Blayne Freckleton. The Panthers were able to keep the Breakers within touching distance by the end of the first quarter, with the visitors’ lead 24-17.

Looking to wrap the game up as a contest before the half, Breakers went on a remarkable tear in the second quarter, scoring a mighty 47 points. Luke Gregory dominated the inside and Blayne Freckleton would put on a shooting clinic in this quarter, scoring five 3-pointers on his way to 25 points total for the game.

Any attempt to mount a comeback would be thwarted by the Breakers’ defence: limiting their opponents to 17 points in the quarter again. By half-time, the Breakers had stretched their lead to a 37-point margin, ahead 71-34.

Stretching their legs in the the third quarter, Spencer and Langley would open the scoring for the visiting side with a fast-break lay-up and a corner three-point shot, a sight Breakers fans have become accustomed to over the course of the season. The depth of the Breakers was put on display in this period, with Buai Luak, Eric Arriaga and Ethan Ratcliffe all putting themselves on the scoresheet as the team from MK led 101-54 heading into the final quarter.

