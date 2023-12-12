Breakers tame the Bears in final home game of the year

Basketball

MK Breakers closed out their home games for the calendar year with an impressive 132-51 win against Brighton Bears. The Breakers saw six players hit double figures for the evening in what was an impressive display of scoring.

It was the Breakers who started the game the better with Jordan Spencer opening the scoring with a three-pointer, before assisting Chris Tawiah three times in a row to help the Breakers open up a 9-0 lead in just two minutes.

The Bears did fight back from the early pressure as they reduced the lead to six points just moments later. Tawiah, however, made it eight points in the opening stages with another layup assisted by Spencer. Soon after, Blayne Freckleton opened his account with a customary three pointer.

Jordan Spencer then added to his tally for the evening with back-to-back layups with both Mike New Jr, Spencer and Freckleton adding successful three point attempts of their own to the scoring to give Breakers a 22 point lead.

The dominance continued as Buai Luak opened his account with a dunk before Luke Gregory and Will Issekya added points of their own to bring Breakers lead to 29 points with two minutes left in the opening quarter. It was Issekya who closed out the scoring in the first quarter with his four points helping the Breakers to a 30 point lead after just 10-minutes as they led 40-10.

Leon Henry opened the scoring for the Breakers in the second quarter making shots from both inside and beyond the arc, with New Jr and Spencer doing the same shortly after. To their credit, the Bears were determined to reduce the deficit and continued to attack the basket, but the Breakers proved too much with their attacking efforts. Dante Langley and Luke Gregory ensured the difference stayed above 30 points, before Spencer, Freckleton and Langley pushed the advantage to 39 points.

Buckets from both Gregory and Issekya extended the advantage to 43 points before Jordan Spencer’s three-point buzzer beater closed out the opening half to give Breakers a 68-24 lead at the interval.

It took the Breakers a matter of seconds to open the scoring following the break with Dante Langley converting his steal into two points with his lay up. Mike New Jr then made back-to-back jump shots before Spencer, Freckleton and Issekya all converted three point attempts to push the Breakers lead to 54 points. The Breakers were determined to maintain their high-level of scoring throughout the whole game with Spencer, Issekya and Leon Henry all making buckets within seconds of each other.

Spencer and Gregory’s free throws took the Breakers to within two points of the 100 point landmark – a feat they’ve achieved in each of their last six games played. It was Buai Luak’s layup that ensured Billy Beddow’s side once again scored triple digits, before Issekya closed out the scoring in the third quarter.

The Breakers limited Brighton Bears to just eight points in the third quarter as they led 102-32 heading into the final 10-minutes of action.

Bradley Day would be the man to open the scoring in the fourth as he made back-to-back free throws before Jordan Spencer converted yet another jump shot. Day and New Jr followed suit with layups of their own, before the latter converted his three point attempt. Issekya was also on hand as he took his personal tally for the evening to 20 points, before his assist helped Mike New Jr reach 19 points.

The Breakers could’ve been forgiven for taking their foot off the gas in the closing stages, but were relentless with their scoring. Buai Luak added two points with his layup, with Bradley Day doing the same following his defensive rebound. Spencer’s driving layup ensured he closed out the evening with an impressive 31 points in just 31 minutes of action.

Luke Gregory quietly made his way to 15 points, he converted two free throws before converting a layup seconds later. Leon Henry added two points of his own to reach double figures for the evening to give Breakers an impressive 89 point lead. The Bears closed out the scoring for the evening as the Breakers closed out the evening as 132-51 winners.