Breakers to get their Play-Off campaign underway against Teesside Lions

Jordan Spencer. Pic: Josh Nesden

MK Breakers’ homecoming, having lifted the NBL Division 2 South title, takes place this Saturday as they host Teesside Lions in the NBL Division 2 Play-Offs.

Breakers lifted the title and earned promotion in the process last time out against Team Solent Kestrels and now the Breakers faithful will welcome their side back to Milton Keynes.

Billy Beddow’s side produced some of their best basketball a few weeks ago as they overcame table toppers Team Solent 104-96 to complete the double having won the National Cup earlier in the season.

The NBL Division 2 Play-Offs see the top four sides in the North and South divisions enter a seeded bracket competition. As winners of the South, Breakers were handed the #1 seed alongside Bristol Hurricanes in the North. Having finished fourth in the North division, Teesside Lions are handed the fourth seed therefore setting up a tie with MK Breakers.

Lions recorded 13 wins and nine losses during their NBL Division 2 North campaign and were also one of the highest scorers in their division. Thomas Horvat played a part in that feat having averaged 21.8 points per game this season – the sixth highest across both the North and South.

The winner of the quarter-final will face St Helens Saints after they picked up a 81-80 win over Richmond Knights in their match up last weekend.