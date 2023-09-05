Breakers to take on Elite in first pre-season test

Watch more videos on Shots!

After an undefeated season last time out, MK Breakers will return to the court this Sunday for their first pre-season test against London Elite.

Billy Beddow’s side cruised to the NBL Division 3 title last term, as well as a play-off final victory in Manchester, securing promotion to Division 2 for the forthcoming season.

As part of their preparations, they will take on Division 1 side Elite at Bletchley Leisure Centre on Sunday, tip-off at 5pm.

Breakers added a handful of players to their roster during the off-season and you can watch their debut in a Breakers uniform this weekend. Andre Arissol, Chris Tawiah and Leon Henry all signed for the Breakers during the Summer and are ready to entertain.

London Elite compete in the NBL Division 1 after earning promotion from NBL Division 2 – a feat Breakers are looking to achieve themselves this campaign.

Captain Jordan Spencer couldn’t hide his excitement ahead of the pre-season opener, saying: “We’re excited to get back on court and play in front of our amazing home crowd once again.

“We have been working extremely hard over the Summer to prepare ourselves and we have also made some exciting new additions to the team.

“We’re hoping to put on a show for the fans and continue building.”