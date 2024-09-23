Breakers top the group after enthralling win over Loughborough Riders

Blayne Freckleton | Josh Nesden

It was a thriller between Breakers and Riders

Milton Keynes Breakers and Loughborough Riders played a Game of the Season contender on Saturday afternoon as the Breakers ran out 80-77 winners despite trailing by seven points with six minutes left to play.

Adrian Scarborough continued his fine start to his Breakers career as he put up 21 points, nine rebounds and a match winning block in the closing seconds of the game. KJ Johnson followed closely behind with 19 points, with Kai Walker putting up 14.KJ Johnson, Nate Robinson, Temi George, Adrian Scarborough and Luke Gregory took to the floor from the off, with Scarborough scoring the first points of the evening thanks to his lay up. Riders hit back with their first three points of the evening, before Gregory added two points of his own with his lay up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Riders were quick to retake the lead as Ndoukou scored his first points of the evening, before a frantic opening two minutes came to a close with Nate Robinson confidently scoring his first three points of the evening.

The Breakers then showcased both sides of their game as Robinson picked up his first steal, before finding Luke Gregory for another two points. Hedley effortlessly added three points to score to bring the Riders to within one, before KJ Johnson sunk two free throws to restore a three point lead. That advantage was reduced to two points following Woog’s alley-oop, with Riders then taking the lead via Wylie’s successful three point effort.

The Riders extended their lead with Ndoukou converting one of his free throws, with Temi George reducing the lead to two with one of his own, but Nyarko ensured the gap was four points with his driving layup. Troy McIndoe reduced the lead back down to two points with successful free throw efforts. The Breakers then drew level after some eye-catching ball movement, it was McIndoe that added the finish to level the scoreboard.

Such was the story of the opening quarter, the Riders retook the lead through Nyarko, before Ndoukou put up another two points to push the lead back to four points. Adrian Scarborough made it a two point game, but Ndoukou continued his fine first half performance with a successful three point effort. Freckleton ensured the Breakers were trailing by three heading into the final seconds of the quarter converting two free throws, but the Riders closed out the quarter scoring one of their own to take a 24-20 lead into the second quarter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the Riders who started the second half in the ascendancy as Ndoukou converted yet another three point effort to bring up a seven point lead, Scarborough reduced that advantage to five points, but Hedley hit back to ensure the lead stayed at seven. The high-scoring level of Basketball continued as both Scarborough and KJ Johnson put two points of their own on the board, but Ndoukou would take the lead back to five points, with Hedley restoring the lead to five following up Scarborough’s dunk at the other end.

KJ Johnson and Nate Robinson were on hand to bring the Breakers back within one point of the Riders, the former was then on hand to put the Breakers ahead, with Walker extending that lead to three points with three minutes left in the quarter. Ndoukou took his tally to an impressive 15 points converting yet another two three throws, but KJ Johnson would take his own tally to 10 points as he did the same at the other end converting three from four. Onyia’s lay up reduced the Breakers advantage to two points, but Walker’s driving layup kept the Breakers lead at four.

The Riders, however, would take the lead thanks to Hedley’s successful shot from beyond the arc. A backcourt violation gave the Breakers the final possession of the half, but Johnson’s three point effort was agonisingly close, meaning the Riders took a 42-41 lead into the break.

Luke Gregory scored the opening points of the third quarter, with Williams adding one from the free throw line. Justin Hedley, however, was on hand to sink two of his own free throws to draw his side level. Two points from both sides ensured the scores stayed level, but Hedley fourth successful three pointer of the evening gave the visitors a three point lead. That advantage soon became five points, but Scarborough was quick to reduce the lead back to two with his three point effort. The Riders bit back, this time through Karras’ jump shot. The Breakers were then given a mountain to climb as the Riders pushed their advantage 11 points in a blink of an eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckets from Gregory and Walker kept the Breakers within touching distance of the Riders, but the visitors took a 65-56 lead heading into the final quarter.

The final 10-minutes started exactly the way MK Breakers would’ve liked, with Walker and Scarborough both putting points on the board to bring the lead back to five, Hedley however, restored the advantage back to seven. Scarborough led the Breakers back to five points with his lay up, but once again Hedley put two points back on the Riders lead. Walker hit back with two points of his own, but once again the lead was put back to seven by the Riders.

Walker was straight back down the other end of the court to put up another two points, with Johnson making it a three point game with his lay up. Hedley put that lead back to five points, before Kai Williams took to the line to bring the Breakers to within four points, with KJ Johnson bringing the game to a two point match with his lay up. Hedley took it back to four points with his jump shot, but Johnson’s lay up immediately restored the two point difference.

Scarborough made it a tie game with just two minutes left in the game, but Hedley continued to be a thorn in the side of the Breakers as he added yet another two points. The battle of Hedley v Johnson continued, this time Johnson levelling the score with his lay up, before somehow Scarborough got a shot off with almost no time left on the shot clock to put the Breakers ahead by two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It all came down to the final 20 seconds of the game, the Riders took possession of the ball but missed two efforts, with Adrian Scarborough blocking the second. Williams then converted a free throw to make it a three point game with five seconds left on the clock.

Riders with the final possession of regular time gave the ball to their danger man Hedley who was unable to get a shot off giving Breakers an incredible 80-77 win.