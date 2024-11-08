Breakers want a sea of red when they take on Hemel Storm

MK Breakers | MK Breakers

The basketball club want to see a red wave in Hemel this weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Breakers want to see a sea of red this Saturday when they take on Hemel Storm.

In a repeat of last weekend’s KitKing Trophy semi-final, which saw Breakers book their spot in the final with a 100-88 win, the side from MK will head into enemy territory for a rematch in the league. And with big travelling numbers expected, the fans are being urged to wear red for the game to show their support for Billy Beddow’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Breakers currently sit in 5th place in NBL Division 1 with a 2-2 record. After wins over Essex Rebels and Bradford Dragons in their opening two league encounters, the Breakers hit a bad run of form, dropping consecutive games to Newcastle Knights and Bristol Hurricanes.

Hemel Storm sit two places above Breakers in 3rd, however they are the only undefeated team at 4-0, and have two games in hand compared to early frontrunners the Reading Rockets. Storm have enjoyed wins over Bradford, Newcastle, Bristol and Loughborough Riders thus far.

Breakers will be looking to build on the momentum of last weekend’s victory and return to winning ways in the league, whilst the Storm will be keen to get revenge and keep their unbeaten streak in the league going.

In what has become a local derby in recent years, we are expecting a large number of Breakers fans to travel to the game, with tickets available HERE