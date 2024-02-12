Breakers wash Warriors aside to continue winning streak

Dante Langley

Milton Keynes Breakers continued their impressive run of form overcoming Westminster Warriors 125-76 in an entertaining clash at Bletchley Leisure Centre.

The Breakers fans were once again treated to a high-scoring affair with nine players scoring points – six of which reached the double figure mark. Jordan Spencer (22) led the way for the hosts, with Blayne Freckleton (20), Luke Gregory (18), Nate Robinson (18) and Dante Langley (17) following closely behind.

Chris Tawiah opened the scoring for the evening as he claimed an offensive rebound before adding two points to the scoreboard from inside the paint. Blayne Freckleton added his first three points of the evening shortly after, before Tawiah’s hookshot gave the Breakers an early advantage in the game.

Tawiah took his personal tally to six points for the evening with another hookshot, before Jordan Spencer added three more points to the scoring converting his first effort from beyond the arc. Despite the Breakers’ impressive start, the Warriors were staying with the early scoring as they trailed by just three points after four-minutes of action. Spencer made that gap six points as he converted his second three point effort of the evening, he then turned provider as he assisted Luke Gregory’s first points of the evening.

Dante Langley took the lead to double figures for the first time with his layup, but the Warriors immediately reduced the advantage to just four points. Dante Langley’s three point effort gave the Breakers some breathing room before in a matter of seconds Nate Robinson added three points of his own to the scoring.

In the closing stages of the first quarter both Gregory and Robinson converted layups, but the Warriors stuck with the pace of the game as the hosts led 29-20 at the end of the first.

It was the Warriors who started the second stronger as they added seven points in the opening two-minutes to bring themselves to within four points of the Breakers. Tawiah was on hand with another hookshot to extend the lead to six, but their opponents would do the same seconds later. Spencer extended the lead by three points with an impressive effort with Dante Langley converting two free throws to extend the lead to nine points.

In typical Blayne Freckleton fashion, the Breakers #7 was fouled during his three point attempt. His effort was successful, before he added a further point from the free throw line. The same man was once again fouled in the same fashion – this time adding three points from the free point line. The same man then made it 10 points in under a minute – this time converting a three point attempt with ease.

In what was an entertaining clash, the Warriors stayed within eight points of the Breakers as the first half entered the final two-minutes. Spencer, however, had other ideas as his three point effort extended the hosts advantage. The Breakers Captain then added three more from the free throw line to push the Breakers 12 points ahead. The final points of the half fell the way of the Breakers as Will Issekya added three points to the scoreboard giving the Breakers a 58-45 lead at the break.

The half-time whistle allowed Billy Beddow the chance to regroup and he’d have been more than impressed with his sides showing in the third quarter as they outscored their opposition 39-12.

Buai Luak opened the scoring for the second-half with his point from the free throw line, before Spencer converted his fifth three pointer of the evening. Blayne Freckleton did the same shortly after scoring his fourth of the clash to give the Breakers a 22-point lead. More impressively, his fifth three pointer of the evening was converted before both Nate Robinson and Dante Langley both saw their efforts from beyond the arc add to the scoring. The scoring didn’t stop there though as Leon Henry added three points of his own within seconds of coming off the bench. Henry made it two from two as his second three point attempt put the Breakers up by 38.

That lead continued to grow as Dante Langley’s impressive layups were followed by points from Spencer and Gregory to close out the third quarter with a 97-57 lead.

Luke Gregory took the Breakers to 100 points as he scored the first points of the final quarter, before adding two more points with his successful lay up. The best sequence of Basketball, however, came from Nate Robinson. He first sent the fans in attendance into rapturous applause with his dunk before adding another three points from beyond the arc. The best was yet to come, however, as his windmill dunk was without doubt the highlight of the evening bringing Bletchley Leisure Centre to their feet.