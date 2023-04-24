Brilliant Breakers dominate Play-Off Final to end unbeaten

MK Breakers celebrate their win

MK Breakers ended an emphatic debut season with a dominant victory in the NBL Division 3 Play-Off Final, beating UEL London Lions 113-67.

Capping a remarkable campaign, which saw the team from Milton Keynes go 18-0 in the league and 4-0 in the play-offs, the side from MK ended with an average winning margin of 47 points – something they even surpassed in their brilliant final performance.

Blayne Freckleton was named the final’s MVP. Pic: Josh Nesden

More than 200 travelling supporters made the journey to the National Basketball Performance Centre on Saturday for the game, and they were in for a treat as Blayne Fleckleton led them to victory with an MVP performance, scoring 39 points with ten three-pointers.

UEL London Lions came into the game with a lot of confidence, having defeated Teesside Lions and Cobham Cobras, the #2 and #3 seeds in previous rounds, but the #1 seeded Breakers would be too much for the London side.

A slow start for the Breakers saw them trail 12-9, prompting a timeout from NBL3 East Coach of the Year Billy Beddow-Patel. The coach’s words obviously had some effect, with the MK side closing out the quarter 13-5 to lead 22-17. Mike New Jr would score 10 of his 21 points in the opening quarter, including a pair of threes to help settle a nervy start.

Breakers stepped up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, limiting UEL to just nine points, whilst pouring in 28 of their own. Stellar inside play from the ever-reliable Luke Gregory saw him score nine first half points. Freckleton would hit a pair of threes right before half-time to put the Breakers up 50-26.

Mike New Jr ended with 21 points on the day

Dante Langley had one of his customary scoring outbursts to end the third and the Breakers fans were already celebrating as their team led 81-46 heading in to the final quarter.

Breakers Captain and NBL3 East Player of the Year Jordan Spencer stuffed the stat sheet with yet another triplep-double with 11 points,16 rebounds and 12 assists.

With the Breakers fans already in party mode, Freckleton would send the crowd in to a frenzy, hitting three consecutive threes, the last one from 30 feet away to seal the deal in style, sparking the celebrations.