News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
1 hour ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
1 hour ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
2 hours ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
4 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Brilliant Breakers dominate Play-Off Final to end unbeaten

The side from Milton Keynes ended their season in style with a dominant win over UEL London Lions

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST- 2 min read
MK Breakers celebrate their winMK Breakers celebrate their win
MK Breakers celebrate their win

MK Breakers ended an emphatic debut season with a dominant victory in the NBL Division 3 Play-Off Final, beating UEL London Lions 113-67.

Capping a remarkable campaign, which saw the team from Milton Keynes go 18-0 in the league and 4-0 in the play-offs, the side from MK ended with an average winning margin of 47 points – something they even surpassed in their brilliant final performance.

Blayne Freckleton was named the final’s MVP. Pic: Josh NesdenBlayne Freckleton was named the final’s MVP. Pic: Josh Nesden
Blayne Freckleton was named the final’s MVP. Pic: Josh Nesden
Most Popular

More than 200 travelling supporters made the journey to the National Basketball Performance Centre on Saturday for the game, and they were in for a treat as Blayne Fleckleton led them to victory with an MVP performance, scoring 39 points with ten three-pointers.

UEL London Lions came into the game with a lot of confidence, having defeated Teesside Lions and Cobham Cobras, the #2 and #3 seeds in previous rounds, but the #1 seeded Breakers would be too much for the London side.

A slow start for the Breakers saw them trail 12-9, prompting a timeout from NBL3 East Coach of the Year Billy Beddow-Patel. The  coach’s words obviously had some effect, with the MK side closing out the quarter 13-5 to lead 22-17. Mike New Jr would score 10 of his 21 points in the opening quarter, including a pair of threes to help settle a nervy start.

Breakers stepped up their defensive intensity in the second quarter, limiting UEL to just nine points, whilst pouring in 28 of their own. Stellar inside play from the ever-reliable Luke Gregory saw him score nine first half points. Freckleton would hit a pair of threes right before half-time to put the Breakers up 50-26.

Mike New Jr ended with 21 points on the dayMike New Jr ended with 21 points on the day
Mike New Jr ended with 21 points on the day

Dante Langley had one of his customary scoring outbursts to end the third and the Breakers fans were already celebrating as their team led 81-46 heading in to the final quarter.

Breakers Captain and NBL3 East Player of the Year Jordan Spencer stuffed the stat sheet with yet another triplep-double with 11 points,16 rebounds and 12 assists.

With the Breakers fans already in party mode, Freckleton would send the crowd in to a frenzy, hitting three consecutive threes, the last one from 30 feet away to seal the deal in style, sparking the celebrations.

The club will now prepare for a new season in NBL Division 2.

Related topics:SupportersPerformance