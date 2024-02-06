Brilliant Bunting wins Cazoo Masters in epic final in Milton Keynes

Stephen Bunting wins in Milton Keynes

Stephen Bunting produced an inspired performance to defeat Michael van Gerwen and clinch his maiden televised PDC title in Sunday’s Cazoo Masters final in Milton Keynes.

Bunting - featuring in his first televised PDC final since the 2014 Sydney Darts Masters - has enjoyed an impressive resurgence over the last 18 months, and crowned that revival with a superb 11-7 victory over Van Gerwen at the Marshall Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bunting had recovered from 5-2 down to deny Ross Smith in Friday’s first round, and he produced a quartet of ton-plus checkouts to topple World Champion Luke Humphries in Saturday's second round.

The former Lakeside Champion continued his clinical combination finishing on Finals Day, sweeping aside Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall in emphatic style.

Bunting dispatched 2020 champion Wright 10-2 in Sunday’s opening quarter-final, before securing 10 consecutive legs in a 11-1 win over Aspinall to book his spot in the final.

However, he saved his best performance for Sunday’s showpiece, averaging 102 and landing eight 180s to topple Van Gerwen in a high-quality final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m lost for words,” admitted an emotional Bunting, who had only won four of his previous 26 meetings against the three-time World Champion.

“To do it front of a crowd that were chanting my name from the minute I stepped foot in Milton Keynes means so much to me.

“I’m really happy. This just shows my hard work is paying off, and it’s a great start to the season. Hopefully I can push on from this.

“My main aim when I moved over from the BDO was to win big titles, but you’re playing the best of the best, and you’re going to be pushed all the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Michael is a multiple World Champion. He’s a fantastic player. I’ve beaten Luke Humphries this weekend, and I’ve beaten Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall - all Premier League players.

“That is where I want to get my game back to so let’s see what happens in the future, but I really think I deserve this trophy.”

Despite missing out on a record-extending sixth Masters crown, it was another positive weekend for Van Gerwen, just over a week since he lifted the Dutch Darts Masters title on home soil in Den Bosch. The world number two relinquished just ten legs in reaching Sunday’s finale, having kicked off his campaign with a 10-4 victory against reigning champion Chris Dobey.

The Dutch superstar overcame two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, averaging 102 and pinning ten of his 16 attempts at double.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the semi-finals, Van Gerwen recorded an 11-2 thumping of Dimitri Van den Bergh, conjuring up a 148 checkout to round off another comprehensive win over the Belgian.

“Fair play to Stephen, he played really well throughout the tournament,” claimed a gracious Van Gerwen, who walked away with the £30,000 runner-up prize.

“I think just before the last break, I was playing a little bit better than him, but I couldn’t make the difference. He kept producing the 140s and he put me under a lot of pressure. He has worked really hard for this, and it’s a nice moment for him.