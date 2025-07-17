Britain's biggest cycling race to return to Milton Keynes in September

The race returns to the city for the first time since 2008

The biggest cycling race in the UK will take to the streets of Milton Keynes in September.

The Tour of Britain will kick off on Tuesday September 2, but will head to the start line on Midsummer Boulevard for stage three of the race - the largest free-to-spectate sporting event in the country - on Thursday September 4.

Finishing on Woburn Street in Ampthill, it is the first time that the Tour will come to Milton Keynes in 17 years, while it will be the first time it has been competed for in Central Bedfordshire.

Previous winners of the race include Stevie Williams (2024), Wout van Aert (2023 and 2021), Julian Alaphilippe (2018) and Sir Bradley Wiggins (2013).

Last year, British star Oscar Onley, who sits sixth in the general classification at the Tour de France, won the Best Young Rider award,

Councillor Mick Legg, Milton Keynes City Council’s Cabinet Member for Sport and Leisure said: “Milton Keynes is truly a cycling city with more than 200 miles of redways, two national cycle routes and so many passionate cyclists.

“We’re excited to welcome the Lloyds Tour of Britain back to our city and it promises to be a fantastic celebration for all our cycling enthusiasts.”

“We’re incredibly proud to be hosting a stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain cycle race for the very first time,” said Councillor Adam Zerny, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council.“Many of us remember the moment we were inspired to take up a sport, so perhaps amongst those who watch the athletes whizz past them in September will be a future cycling champion.

“We hope it will be a thrilling day for all residents and visitors alike and are looking forward to welcoming the riders and celebrating this world-class sporting event with our communities.”

The detailed route of the Milton Keynes to Ampthill stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men will be published later in July.

Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, said; “It is great to be working with Milton Keynes City Council and Central Bedfordshire Council to bring the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men to their communities this September.

“Over the coming weeks we look forward to sharing more exciting details about this year’s race with fans and building up to what will be another incredible edition of the Lloyds Tour of Britain.”